Video: Chargers Unveil Retro-Inspired Uniforms for 2020 Season

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers helmets sit on a cooler next to the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers unveiled their new uniforms for the 2020 season Tuesday, and they are a clear nod to the team's history:

The team also tweeted photos of its six uniform combinations:

There will be three different home uniforms: powder blue, royal blue and navy blue. The Chargers first wore the powder blues in 1968, transitioned to royal blue in 1974 and moved to navy in 1985.

There will also be different pant colors: white, yellow, royal blue and navy blue. The team hasn't worn the yellow pants since 1984.

L.A. also made a big alteration to its helmets, as player numbers will be included on the side, a hallmark of the Bolts' helmets from their inception in 1960 until 1974. The logo that complements the navy uniforms will be navy rather than yellow as well, a throwback to the helmets they wore in their inaugural season.

Los Angeles, which moved on from longtime starter Philip Rivers this offseason, is one of many teams to unveil new uniforms for 2020, joining the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns.

Video Play Button

Related

    The @BR_Gridiron Mock Draft 📝

    Our staff reveals their 2020 first-round picks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The @BR_Gridiron Mock Draft 📝

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Buy Your New Chargers Gear Today 🛒

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Buy Your New Chargers Gear Today 🛒

    Brfanatics
    via Brfanatics

    2020 Draft's Most Overrated Players 😬

    Prospects who may not be busts, but shouldn't be as highly regarded

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    2020 Draft's Most Overrated Players 😬

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Biggest Draft Bust Ever

    The picks each team wishes they could have back 👉

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    Every Team's Biggest Draft Bust Ever

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report