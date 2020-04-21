Video: Chargers Unveil Retro-Inspired Uniforms for 2020 Season

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers unveiled their new uniforms for the 2020 season Tuesday, and they are a clear nod to the team's history:

The team also tweeted photos of its six uniform combinations:

There will be three different home uniforms: powder blue, royal blue and navy blue. The Chargers first wore the powder blues in 1968, transitioned to royal blue in 1974 and moved to navy in 1985.

There will also be different pant colors: white, yellow, royal blue and navy blue. The team hasn't worn the yellow pants since 1984.

L.A. also made a big alteration to its helmets, as player numbers will be included on the side, a hallmark of the Bolts' helmets from their inception in 1960 until 1974. The logo that complements the navy uniforms will be navy rather than yellow as well, a throwback to the helmets they wore in their inaugural season.

Los Angeles, which moved on from longtime starter Philip Rivers this offseason, is one of many teams to unveil new uniforms for 2020, joining the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns.