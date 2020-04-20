Patriots Unveil New Uniforms for Post-Tom Brady Era in Hype Video

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots revealed new uniforms for the 2020 season Monday on Twitter:

The blue home jerseys had been used as an alternate uniform for the past few years, originating as a color rush in 2016. This will now become the team's primary option for home games, while the road jersey is new with red and blue stripes on the white uniform.

As the team announced, this is the first change to the primary uniform in 20 years for the Patriots.

The last change came in 2000 when the team altered the hue of the royal blue, coinciding with Tom Brady's rookie season.

Brady took over as the team's starting quarterback the next year and led the squad to its first of six Super Bowl titles. With the 42-year-old leaving in free agency to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots are seemingly beginning a new era in 2020.

The team will also utilize its red uniforms with the Pat Patriot logo on the helmets.

"Our primary uniforms in the modern era have been blue and white, and they will remain so," CMO of Kraft Sports and Entertainment Jen Ferron said. "We recognize that fans also have an affinity for the red 'throwback' uniform, and we hope to incorporate that into our uniform rotation in the future."

Tampa Bay also introduced new uniforms this offseason as it begins its first year with Brady at the helm.