Video: Rams Unveil New Uniforms for 2020, Introduce NFL's 1st Bone Jerseys

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Wednesday marked the long-awaited reveal of the Los Angeles Rams' new uniforms that honor of the franchise's past.

The jerseys maintain the blue and yellow color pattern that has been a Rams staple, but they have been given a vibrant sheen that catches the eye. They also feature the team's name on the left side of the chest and new bone-white road uniforms, the first of its type in the NFL.

Rams players shared their excitement upon seeing the new-look uniforms:

When the team unveiled their new logo in March, NFL.com's Nick Shook noted their move back to Los Angeles in 2016 after spending 22 seasons in St. Louis allowed the team to test a new look for their fans:

"A shift to the throwback look as its primary uniform unintentionally served as both an appeasement to the Los Angeles base as well as a test for how the fans might receive a return to the look worn by the franchise from 1950-1963 and 1973-1999. The results were positive and included the introduction of an all-gold Color Rush look in 2015, which the Rams wore occasionally for the next few seasons."

The Rams' uniforms for the 2020 season also coincide with the franchise's scheduled move into the all-new SoFi Stadium.

The $5 billion facility will serve as their home base, as well as that of the Los Angeles Chargers, but Rams COO Kevin Demoff has acknowledged the coronavirus pandemic could cause the stadium opening to be delayed.

As of now, the Rams' first game with their new uniforms in their new stadium is scheduled for Sept. 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET against the Dallas Cowboys.