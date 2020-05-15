Steph Curry: 'Right Decision' for Warriors to Reject 'The Last Dance'-Style Doc

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Stephen Curry is enjoying ESPN's The Last Dance series as much as anyone, but he's certainly glad his Warriors team didn't agree to the same type of documentary process.

While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, Curry acknowledged Golden State was approached to do a similar style of film, but the team rejected it.

"When we were going through these five Finals runs the last five years, our last year we turned down an opportunity, I believe, to have cameras follow our last season," Curry said. "I think that was the right decision."

That lines up with what his head coach Steve Kerr said earlier this spring. Kerr, who himself was part of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls team at the center of The Last Dance, previously said it wouldn't have made sense for the Warriors to document their season.

"You're basically telling your players that you believe this is ending, and also you're violating a principle of the sanctity of the locker room," Kerr told The Athletic's Sam Amick. "So it never occurred to me, nor does it now, to do anything of the sort for our team."

A film crew might not be entirely necessary if documentarians are still interested in revisiting this era in the Warriors history.

Curry said all of the most entertaining content is saved in videos on his phone.

The two-time NBA MVP did more than just talk during this appearance, however:

It took some time, but ultimately, Curry was able to complete the golf trick shot.