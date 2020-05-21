Robert Kraft's Patriots Super Bowl LI Ring Sells for $1 Million at Auction

One New England Patriots fan just added some serious bling to their collection.

That fan placed a winning bid of $1.025 million in the All In Challenge to acquire team owner Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring from the team's 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

In honor of the team's second-half comeback after trailing 28-3—the largest comeback in Super Bowl history—the ring features 283 diamonds, is 5.1 carats in weight and is made with 10-karat white gold. It is also inscribed with "We Are All Patriots 2-3-02" and "Greatest Comeback Ever."

It was the organization's fifth Super Bowl title, and the Patriots spared no expense commemorating it.

Fanatics founder and minority governor and executive chairman of the Philadelphia 76ers Michael Rubin created the All In Challenge to raise money for Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Thursday evening, the series of auctions has raised over $45.5 million.

