Tyrese Maxey's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated 76ers Roster

Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey is the newest member of the Philadelphia 76ers after going 21th overall in the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Tyrese Maxey

Position: SG



Height: 6'3"



Weight: 198



Pro Comparison: Lou Williams



Scouting Report: Kentucky continues to produce starting NBA shooting guards, and Tyrese Maxey figures to be next in line. What he lacks in explosiveness, he makes up for with footwork, skill and strength. Look for Maxey's shooting percentages to improve and lift his scoring output.

Maxey averaged 14.0 points on 42.7 percent shooting (29.2 percent from three-point range), 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the 25-6 Kentucky Wildcats.

The 6'3" guard was part of another highly touted freshman class for the Wildcats, which 247Sports ranked second in the nation behind only Memphis.

Maxey, a 5-star recruit, ranked 10th overall on the 247Sports composite list of the top-100 players in the 2019 class.

Now Maxey makes the leap from college to the pros after one year in Lexington. Here's a look at how the Garland, Texas native may fit into his new team as well as a look as his pro potential.

76ers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Tobias Harris, SF: $36M (2024)

Ben Simmons, PG: $33.9M (2025)

Joel Embiid, C: $29.5M (2023)

Danny Green, SG: $15.4M (2021)

Josh Richardson, SF: $10.5M (2022)

Mike Scott, PF: $4.9M (2021)

Zhaire Smith, SG: $3M (2022)

Matisse Thybulle, SF: $2.6M (2023)

Furkan Korkmaz, SG: $1.7M (2021)

Shake Milton, PG: $1.7M (2023)

Tyrese Maxey, PG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Free Agents

Alec Burks, SG: UFA

Glenn Robinson III, SG: UFA

Kyle O'Quinn, C: UFA

Raul Neto, PG: UFA

Ryan Broekhoff, SF: UFA

Wasserman ranked Maxey 10th on his Oct. 27 big board. He wrote the following in part:

"Disappointing percentages haven't scared me from keeping Tyrese Maxey in the top 10. I'm buying his shot-making, floater touch, coordinated finishing, pick-and-roll play and tough defense.

"His range from deep and 83.3 free-throw percentage seem like promising indicators—even if he did hit only 29.2 percent of his threes.

"While I am skeptical about his potential to morph into a lead point guard and primary playmaker, translatable scoring skills and defense are his selling points."

Spencer Pearlman of the Stepien offered a detailed scouting report on Maxey and pegged him as a point-of-attack defender and off-ball guard at the next level. He listed Maxey's ceiling as a starter at the next level, one who would provide high-level defense.

And ESPN's Jonathan Givony, who ranked him 15th on his big board, has Maxey as a "versatile two-way combo guard" in the pros.

Givony offered this bullet point as Maxey's top strength:

"Versatile guard who has the size, strength and length to play either backcourt position. Only 6'3" but has a strong frame and a near 6'8" wingspan. Has a feel for the game that allows him to contribute in a variety of ways. Played mostly off the ball for Kentucky but showed flashes of basic playmaking operating out of pick-and-roll, including the ability to manipulate a ball screen and get to his spots on the floor."

Maxey gets high marks on the defensive end, but the question is whether he can develop a better three-point shot or can improve his playmaking skills enough to be an option at point guard. If he can do both, Maxey may end up being a steal for the 76ers.



Ben Simmons has been the team's point guard in recent years, but the new addition could take some pressure off the All-Star on both ends.

Expect Maxey to come off the bench to start his pro career, but he should be able to carve out decent playing time as part of the rotation right away.