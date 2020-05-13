Report: Rockets' James Harden Wasn't on NBA Players' Call About Season Restart

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Nine of the NBA's biggest star players connected on a conference call to form a "united front" when it comes to restarting the season, according to Yahoo Sports Chris Haynes, yet it's who was left off the call that's become just as noteworthy.

Haynes noted LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Russell Westbrook and players association president Chris Paul were all involved in the discussions.

Absent was Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

While there are plenty of reasons why that could be the case, it will not help slow down rumors that Harden has irked some of his colleagues across the league, most notably Paul, who played with Harden for two seasons in Houston.

It's certainly easy to want to read the tea leaves concerning who wasn't on the call, but worth remembering Westbrook was involved and would likely be in touch with his Rockets teammates.

According to Haynes, the call was organized by Paul, took place on Monday and centered on addressing and prioritizing concerns a number of players have about restarting the current NBA season.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is expected to make his decision on if the league will restart within two-to-four weeks and has floated splitting Eastern and Western Conference games up between central locations in Las Vegas and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

All nine players agreed they would support returning to the court with "proper safety measures" once the NBA is ready.

That follows Silver's Friday declaration of the league being unable to guarantee the safety of players regardless of holding games under quarantine or not.

If Harden has any issues with what was discussed on the call—or being left off it entirely—it won't be hard for him to voice his feelings. Between social media and NBA analysts, there's no shortage of outlets to which the Rockets star can open up.