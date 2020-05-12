Shams: NBA Targeting 2-to-4 Weeks for Decision on Season Restart Amid Pandemic

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 13, 2020

The Golden 1 Center center empties out after the NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings was postponed at the last minute in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The postponement was due to what the league said was an
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The NBA has established a timeline for a decision on whether to restart the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, commissioner Adam Silver is "targeting" two-to-four weeks for the decision on resuming league play.

No NBA games have been played since the NBA announced the postponement of the season on March 11 following a confirmed positive test by Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert. Since then, the league has continued to develop and review contingency plans for the season with an eye toward finishing the 2019-20 schedule in some capacity.

     

