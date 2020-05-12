Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. Says Crowning a 2019-20 NBA Champion Is Important

David Dermer/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the second-worst record in the NBA at 19-46, but Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. is pulling for contending teams to have a chance at winning the 2020 NBA Finals.

"We're not in position to win a championship this year, but if I was—if I was Giannis [Antetokounmpo], if I was LeBron [James], if I was Kawhi [Leonard]—if I was on one of those championship-caliber teams, I'd be pretty upset about it," Nance said Tuesday, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "Because it's very rare in this league that a chance like this comes along, and that's taken a valuable year off someone's career."

The league announced March 11 that the 2019-20 season would be suspended because of the ongoing public health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the hiatus began March 12.

At the time, only four teams had clinched a postseason berth: the 53-12 Milwaukee Bucks, 49-14 Los Angeles Lakers, 46-18 Toronto Raptors and 43-21 Boston Celtics.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver met with the Board of Governors earlier Tuesday:

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported that stars held a private conference call and "formed a united front to resume the 2019-20 season":

"Chris Paul, the president of the players association, arranged the call that included LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook, sources said.

"The group's decision is expected to hold significant weight in the decision-making process for the rest of the league's players when it's time to deliberate on whether to restart the season."

According to the AP's Tom Withers, Nance said he thought players "would need up to three weeks to get back into game shape" and he "wants to play anywhere" as long as everybody remains safe.

No major American sports league has resumed game action.