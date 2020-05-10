LeBron James Says He 'Definitely Cried' When Michael Jordan Retired in 1993

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Michael Jordan's first retirement from the NBA hit hard for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

While watching The Last Dance, which drew attention to when Jordan walked away from basketball in October 1993, James tweeted he "definitely cried" upon hearing the news:

         

