Saints' Austin Carr's Wife Erica OK After Positive COVID-19 Test While Pregnant

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Shortly before the birth of Austin Carr's first child, the New Orleans Saints wideout's wife, Erica, was found to have been infected with COVID-19.

According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, everyone is healthy now.

Both Carr and his newborn, Clive, tested negative for the virus. Carr believes he may have already contracted the pathogen after experiencing related symptoms and later testing positive for coronavirus antibodies.

"All in all, we feel blessed and thankful for the health care and all the workers who were looking out for us (at Ochsner Health)," Carr told reporters Friday. "We're grateful for healthy mom, healthy baby. It wasn't the birth process that we expected."

Erica was tested for the virus after arriving at the hospital to give birth and received a positive result an hour later.

That led to health care workers taking extra precautions while administering aid to Erica.

"That sort of launched them into their COVID-19 protocol with a patient. And they were amazing," Carr said. "They were doing everything they could to make sure we were taken care of, while also taking care of themselves."

A former walk-on at Northwestern University, Carr has built a career for himself despite going undrafted in 2017.

He's been a member of the Saints since the following September, having played 21 games in his career with 10 catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Carr praised his wife's strength in an Instagram post showing off their newborn as well as thanking all the health care workers who helped them throughout the process.