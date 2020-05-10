The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 249

1 of 11

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Everyone knew Justin Gaethje was a beast.

Everyone knew that if the "Highlight Reel" was able to land big shots, he'd have a successful night.

But no one beyond his family and his corner team could have imagined how Saturday ended up.

The world's fourth-ranked lightweight and a sub only called in when the global pandemic pushed Khabib Nurmagomedov to the sidelines, Gaethje came into Jacksonville and beat ex-interim champ Tony Ferguson to a bloody, stumbling pulp—ending the bout in dangerously one-sided style with 81 seconds remaining.

"That is the most amazing performance of Justin Gaethje's career," Rogan said.

"Nobody could’ve expected that level of dominance. He became a star. People love a fight. And now when they hear Justin Gaethje is fighting, they will tune in. He made Tony human. He beat him up."

Indeed, it started off with Gaethje landing the sort of sharp, powerful jabs and right hands that had propelled a three-fight win streak, but Ferguson took each shot without wobbling and appeared content to let the Colorado resident work his gas tank to empty before unleashing a rally in the fight's latter stages.

But the gas tank never left full, and Ferguson's engines never started.

The power shots continued to land round after round, and even though Ferguson never appeared in serious trouble he was showing the facial effects of the beating in the form of a jagged cut on his left eyelid and a wide gash below his right eye. Additionally, his legs were showing the signs of abuse from Gaethje's intermittent, but clearly hurtful attack with kicks.

Gaethje continued his measured aggression into the fifth and continued landing brutal shots to the head, with less and less response from Ferguson. Finally, a Gaethje jab prompted Ferguson to stumble backward and teeter awkwardly as he shook his head—which led referee Herb Dean to wave it off at 3:39.

"I knew I was a killer stepping in here. I’m good," Gaethje told Rogan. "This is hard work. I’ve worked for this since I was 4 years old. I feel bad for (Ferguson). If that had been me I’d have been pissed."

He initially allowed the interim belt to be strapped on him, but quickly took it off.

"I want the real one," he said.

Nurmagomedov instantly went to social media to congratulate his newest suitor.

"There’s no other challenge I want right now," Gaethje said. "I want to fight him."

Ferguson, who'd not lost since May 2012, conceded defeat with little issue.

"Justin's a tough son of a b-tch. But s--t happens. Now it's like a consolation round. You've got win your way back and earn it."