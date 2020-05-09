Doc Rivers on Returning to Clippers Facility: I'm Worried Because You Should Be

Brett Davis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers has expressed concern about the NBA's decision to let some teams reopen facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing on The Athletic's Hoops Adjacent podcast with David Aldridge and Wos Lambre, Rivers said he is "worried because you should be" about the possibility of going back to the Clippers' facilities:

"I'm not smart enough to know what this virus is or does. We do know it affects most people when they're in a group setting, and it doesn't affect you at all when you're by yourself. You know? We already know that. Listen, I'm not young (58), but I guess I'm young enough … I don't know. Would I say I do it without fear? Of course not. You've got to have some fear in all this … until (there's a vaccine), no one can tell me they're going to do anything and feel comfortable doing it. I just don't know how we get there."

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Los Angeles Lakers will continue to work with government and health officials with a hopeful eye toward reopening May 16.

While the Clippers haven't announced a potential return date, The Athletic's Sam Amick and Joe Vardon reported May 1 that all four California-based NBA teams are hoping to be included in "Stage 2" of Governor Gavin Newsom's reopening plan.

California's Phase 2 reopening allows retail businesses to open for curbside pickup, along with manufacturers' warehouses that are considered low risk for COVID-19.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA teams are permitted to test asymptomatic players and staff in areas where COVID-19 testing is readily available.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced April 30 free testing was available to all residents, regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers were the first teams to open their facilities for voluntary workouts Friday, with others likely to follow in the next few weeks.

There is no indication about if—or when—the NBA will be able to resume the season. Games were suspended March 11 amid the pandemic.

The Clippers were the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a 44-20 record when play was suspended.

