Chargers Announce Donations to Essential Workers in Schedule Release Video

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The unveiling of the NFL schedule has become a social media bonanza with teams looking to outdo each other with different graphics and video packages.

One team bucked that trend for something different this year.

Before the Los Angeles Chargers fully revealed their schedule, they invited essential workers to film themselves reading off the season slate—but not before getting a surprise gift from the team.

The Chargers sent each worker an email at the start of the video letting them know the team was going to cover their next $1,000 worth of groceries.

It was a sweet way to keep a joyous occasion for most franchises focused on what matters most right now and supporting those who are putting themselves in harm's way to help others. The donation clearly caught many of the workers off guard with some beginning to weep as they finished reading the message.

Finally, the Chargers had each worker read off the schedule. By then, it was hardly as important as what preceded it.