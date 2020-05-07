Shaq Barrett: 'No Reason' Bucs Can't Make Run After Brady, Gronkowski Additions

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Count Shaquil Barrett among those placing high expectations on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.

Speaking to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs linebacker made clear where to place the blame if bringing in Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski doesn't help the team advance through the playoffs.

"Now that it seems like we have the pieces to put (a postseason run) together, there should be no reason why we can't get it done," Barrett said. "If we don't get it done, it's the players; we didn't work hard enough. It should be on us if we don't get it done."

