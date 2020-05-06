57-Year-Old Evander Holyfield Announces Boxing Comeback Amid Tyson Buzz

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson in the year 2020 is apparently not only possible in video games.

A week after Tyson said he plans to make an in-ring return in exhibition matches as part of the #Unite4OurFight campaign, Holyfield announced his plans.

"Are you ready? The moment you've all been waiting for... The Champ is back!" Holyfield tweeted. "I'd like to announce that I will be making a comeback to the ring. I will be fighting in exhibition matches for a great cause."

Holyfield, 57, retired from boxing in 2011 after a TKO win over Brian Nielsen. He finished his professional career with a 44-10-2 (1) record, having stepped in the ring in four different decades.

While there was no announcement made regarding a potential opponent, Tyson would draw the most natural interest. Holyfield defeated Tyson in both of their prizefights in the 1990s, most notably a 1997 bout that saw Tyson bite off Holyfield's ear. The two have since made up, though Holyfield would not count on Tyson call them friends.

Tyson announced his return to boxing last week, saying he has been training to fight in exhibitions. The 53-year-old has not been in the ring since 2005.

Holyfield recently said he would fight Tyson again if "good money" was involved.