Report: Preakness Stakes Eyeing 3 Possible Dates for 2020 Triple Crown Race

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Preakness Stakes is reportedly considering three different dates in either July, August and October to hold the annual race, according to the Associated Press.

WBALTV.com initially reported on the October date, with a source confirming to the AP that the date in question was Oct. 3. The Stronach Group/Maryland Jockey Club released a statement saying that no official date has been set yet, however:

The Preakness is the second leg of the Triple Crown, sandwiched between the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes. The Derby is traditionally run on the first Saturday in May, followed by the Preakness on the third Saturday of the month and the Belmont on either the first or second Saturday in June.

All three races have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however.

The Derby has been rescheduled for Sept. 5, while the Belmont does not have a new date at this time.

New York Racing Association spokesperson Pat McKenna said the organization "is in the process of working with state and local officials to safely resume live racing at Belmont Park. A determination about the timing of the 2020 Belmont Stakes will be made only after we have clarity on the opening of the Belmont spring/summer meet."

If the Preakness were to hold its race in either July or August, it would set up a scenario where the Triple Crown races are run out of order. Certainly, the event itself will take on a different feel this year, with the AP reporting the infield—where the majority of the fans in attendance watch from—is expected to be closed because of the coronavirus.