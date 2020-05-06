Report: Preakness Stakes Eyeing 3 Possible Dates for 2020 Triple Crown Race

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2020

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 18: Bodexpress #9 (L) breaks from the starting gate after dumping jockey John Velazquez at the the start during the 144th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 18, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Preakness Stakes is reportedly considering three different dates in either July, August and October to hold the annual race, according to the Associated Press.

WBALTV.com initially reported on the October date, with a source confirming to the AP that the date in question was Oct. 3. The Stronach Group/Maryland Jockey Club released a statement saying that no official date has been set yet, however:

The Preakness is the second leg of the Triple Crown, sandwiched between the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes. The Derby is traditionally run on the first Saturday in May, followed by the Preakness on the third Saturday of the month and the Belmont on either the first or second Saturday in June. 

All three races have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however. 

The Derby has been rescheduled for Sept. 5, while the Belmont does not have a new date at this time. 

New York Racing Association spokesperson Pat McKenna said the organization "is in the process of working with state and local officials to safely resume live racing at Belmont Park. A determination about the timing of the 2020 Belmont Stakes will be made only after we have clarity on the opening of the Belmont spring/summer meet."

Video Play Button

If the Preakness were to hold its race in either July or August, it would set up a scenario where the Triple Crown races are run out of order. Certainly, the event itself will take on a different feel this year, with the AP reporting the infield—where the majority of the fans in attendance watch from—is expected to be closed because of the coronavirus. 

Related

    Gulfstream Park 5/7 Race 6 Preview: Octet of Florida-Bred Maidens Set to Sprint

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Gulfstream Park 5/7 Race 6 Preview: Octet of Florida-Bred Maidens Set to Sprint

    Curtis "Magic" Kalleward
    via Thoroughbred Racing Dudes

    Report: Preakness Stakes Eyeing 3 Possible Dates for 2020 Triple Crown Race

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Report: Preakness Stakes Eyeing 3 Possible Dates for 2020 Triple Crown Race

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    By My Standards, Tom’s d’Etat Returning to Churchill Downs for Summer Training

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    By My Standards, Tom’s d’Etat Returning to Churchill Downs for Summer Training

    Curtis "Magic" Kalleward
    via Thoroughbred Racing Dudes

    Golden Gate Gets Green Light to Resume Racing May 14

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Golden Gate Gets Green Light to Resume Racing May 14

    BloodHorse Staff
    via BloodHorse.com