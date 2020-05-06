Fantasy Alert: Ravens GM Praises 2nd-Rounder J.K. Dobbins as 'Three-Down Back'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Fantasy football players hoping to grab running back J.K. Dobbins as a sleeper in this year's draft will have Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta to blame if he gets snapped up early.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, DeCosta continued to gas up Dobbins—the team's second-round pick—noting his ability to do it all out of the backfield.

ESPN's Matthew Berry was quick to agree, writing in his post-draft "Love/Hate" column that Dobbins is a "great fit" in the Ravens offense long-term.

Baltimore's offensive weapons are already expected to become coveted picks this season as quarterback Lamar Jackson looks to build on his MVP season in 2019, while wideouts Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Miles Boykin and Willie Snead IV have established themselves as reliable threats.

The only immediate issue for Dobbins in his rookie season from a fantasy standpoint is fellow running back Mark Ingram II. At 30 years old, Ingram is still listed as the lead back on the Ravens' depth chart and figures to receive the bulk of carries to start the season.

While there's no solution for Ingram's presence in yearly leagues, he is set to hit free agency next spring, making Dobbins a solid play in dynasty setups.

The Ohio State product totaled 2,003 yards on the ground last season with 21 touchdowns before becoming the No. 55 overall pick.

Here's how NFL analyst Lance Zierlein described his game:

"His running style is more battle axe than buzzsaw as a lunch-pail runner with the fortitude and toughness to wear down defenses. Dobbins isn't going to be that creative back with the wiggle and juice to create something out of nothing, but he has the efficiency, production and third-down value teams covet. Dobbins could land a shared-carries role quickly and has the potential to become a solid NFL starter."

As far as creating something from nothing goes, the Ravens already get that from Jackson.

If Dobbins can pick up even a bit of that skill from his quarterback, he'll have fantasy owners rushing to draft him for years to come.