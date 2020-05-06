NASCAR's Revised 2020 Schedule Is '99%' Done Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2020

Ross Chastain (6) spins out in Turn 4 after making contact with Cole Custer, left, on lap 304 of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Ralph Freso/Associated Press

NASCAR president Steve Phelps said the organization's revised schedule is "99 percent done" as drivers prepare to return to the track later this month. 

"We would like to announce a full schedule. The reasons why we can't do that—part of that has to do with we don't know if we can get into that particular state or not," Phelps said on The Dale Jr. Download podcast, per Michelle R. Martinelli of USA Today. "So we know we're good in the state of South Carolina. We know we're good in the state of North Carolina. So that's kind of where we stopped just to put a flag in the ground and say, 'Hey, we're going to move forward with these first four races.'"

NASCAR is scheduled to return May 17 at Darlington Raceway. The sport will hold two races at the South Carolina track followed by a pair at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

       

