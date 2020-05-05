Patrick Corbin Talks World Series, Bryce Harper, All-Time Best SPs in B/R AMA

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

While he awaits the start of the 2020 MLB season, Washington Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin joined Bleacher Report for an AMA session.

The two-time MLB All-Star is coming off an excellent first year with the Nationals in 2019, going 14-7 with a 3.25 ERA during the regular season before helping the team secure the first World Series title in franchise history.

He was the winning pitcher in the Game 7 win over the Houston Astros.

Corbin spoke to B/R users Tuesday to discuss the World Series, his teammates, Bryce Harper's free agency and more.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@alexshrader00: What was your reaction when you heard Bryce Harper was going to Philadelphia?

Going to a division rival is something no one expected would happen. We played early on and fans gave him a hard time, so that was fun to see.

@rock__man: Did you guys have to frequently switch up signs during the World Series?

We didn't know what they were doing, but we knew they were trying to get an advantage. Sign stealing has been a part of the game forever. We all had a little card in our hat with five different signs where we could mix them up. It's such an advantage to know which pitch is coming. It's difficult when you know they have that advantage.

@JCTheLit: What MLB legend do you wish you could have played with?

I never have thought of this, but I think Babe Ruth because he's the face of baseball. It would be interesting to see someone like that from long ago. It would be pretty neat. Mike Trout, for sure. He could go down as the best player ever. I think he will. Just the talent he has is unlike any other player in the game. He's still really young, and look at his numbers.

@Steve_Perrault: What was going through your mind during those 3 innings you pitched in the World Series clincher?

I knew going into the game that I had a chance to pitch. I had no idea when. I had no idea how long. I kept telling our manager I was feeling good, and when I look back, I realized how special that was. After we got that 4-1 lead, Daniel Hudson shut it down, and that point we were excited when we padded the lead in the eighth inning.

@just_in_time: What do you think the current vibe is among players considering these unusual circumstances? What's the mentality like?

Guys want to play baseball. Guys are trying to stay in shape, help out as much as they can, and it's definitely tough. The quicker we can get out there so people have something to do, I think it would help out quite a bit.

@Chasefor28: When you guys were struggling early in the season, who was the most vocal in the clubhouse in terms of staying positive, letting everyone know you guys could turn it around?

Davie's leadership definitely helped. Guys never changed their mindset. We tried to go 1-0, which was our motto. He helped out for sure. It was unlucky because we had a lot of great players get hurt, but getting them back was a huge boost.

@chasem575: In your opinion, which young star (on a team other than the Nats) has the brightest future?

Juan Soto or Ronald Acuna. Look what Pete Alonso did. Things like that are pretty special and haven't happened before.

@myousif: Which player in his prime would you least like to face?

Barry Bonds

@SportFanBeast: What's your favorite movie?

The Santa Claus with Tim Allen. I watch it in July. I think he's so funny.

@yaakgma: What's your favorite stadium to play in?

Yankee Stadium was pretty neat, growing up from Syracuse, New York.

@JackPail: If you could strike out any other player who would it be and why?

My favorite growing up was Tino Martinez, so I think that would be cool to strike out your favorite player as a kid.

@ThomasC25: What are your thoughts on trash can banging?

It's such an advantage to know what pitch is coming. When you see young players who were really affected by this and never really got an opportunity again. Or even players or myself seeing games that I pitched and you hear the banging, it's pretty difficult when you know they have that advantage.

@gjolly21pailgang: What is your favorite pitch to strike someone out with?

Slider for sure.

@krock35: What's it like to play with Scherzer and Strasburg?

That was a main reason I signed here. To watch what Max does on and off the field, and those days in between is pretty special with how competitive he is. And just how consistent Strasburg is. They're kind of like the total opposite. Max is a really intense, high-energy guy, where Stras kinda keeps to himself and goes out there and shows with his performance what he can do.

@avrumisaffrox: What is your goal for this year?

I think back-to-back would be special. A team hasn't done that for a long time in baseball, and obviously every team's goal is to win a championship, and we're the only team that can go back-to-back.

@LBJ23MVP: What was the first thing you did after you won the World Series?

We definitely celebrated. We got kicked out of the hotel bar, so we found another bar that we were at until 7 a.m. That was a blast. The next day was Halloween. We chartered back in the morning to D.C. and got to hand out candy to the kids, but we were all in rough shape.

@KCG_45k: Most underrated player on the team?

I don't know if he's underrated, but Trea Turner. He hits for power, steals bases, I think more and more people are realizing what he is. He just moved into my neighborhood actually.

@wolanfootball: Why do you think the baby shark mantra caught on so well?

I think one of his kids picked that song. He became the favorite player of the Nationals. People came just to hear that song. A lot of guys hoped he would DH so they could hear the song more.

@charlieplumb: What made you choose the Nationals instead of the Yankees?

A huge thing was the rotation. Pitching with Stras and Scherzer is pretty special. Also, looking at the young talent they have.

@Jasper_Pail: Who do you think are the top 3 starters of all time?

Randy Johnson, Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg.

@WhatsUpItsNick: Are you a fan of the infamous Soto Shuffle?

He's the nicest guy. The best teammate. That's just his personality. It's fun to watch. A lot of people look forward to seeing it.

@jacktewart: What player or Nats staffer deserved that title the most, besides Zim?

I'm happy for a lot of guys. We had an older team. Howie Kendrick, with his postseason, Kurt Suzuki and some of those veteran players that never got to put the ring on their finger.

Universal AMA Questions

What is your favorite game or play of your career?

With the Diamondbacks. I almost had a no-hitter against the Giants. Brandon Belt had a check-swing hit.

Go-to pre-game song or soundtrack?

I had a Drake song last year. I listen to Zedd or Tiesto. I like listening to that type of music before I'm pitching.

How far do you think the moon is from Earth?

1.5 billion miles. I have no idea.