Metta World Peace Reveals He's Changed His Name to Metta Ford-Artest

Ron Artest, who changed his name to Metta World Peace in 2011 and has also been known by the moniker Panda Friend, said he's now going by Metta Ford-Artest.

The 40-year-old former NBA star provided the latest update Sunday during an appearance on Inside the Green Room with Danny Green (via Christian Rivas of Silver Screen & Roll):

"The first game that I had with 'World Peace,' I was like, 'This is the dumbest thing ever. I was coming off of the bench at that time, in 2011, and they say, 'Metta World Peace!' And I remember not wanting to take off my warm up. It was embarrassing. So I did think about changing my name back, but then I got used, people got used [to] it.

"But right now, it's funny because I got married, and my name now is 'Metta [inaudible] Ford-Artest.' I actually took my wife's last and added it to mine."

Artest is married to Maya Ford, who now lists her name on Instagram as Maya Ford Artest.

The 40-year-old New York City native played 17 seasons in the NBA. He earned an All-Star selection with the Indiana Pacers in 2004 and won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2010.

He currently works in the Lakers organization as a player development coach with the South Bay Lakers, the team's G League affiliate.