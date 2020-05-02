ESPN8 the Ocho: Top Highlights, Funny Reaction, Schedule for Saturday's Events

ESPN8 the Ocho: Top Highlights, Funny Reaction, Schedule for Saturday's EventsMay 2, 2020
Hafthor Bjornsson kicked off ESPN's "ESPN8 The Ocho" programming Saturday by breaking the deadlift world record.
His 501-kilogram (1,104-pound) effort beat out the previous mark of 1,102 pounds set by Eddie "The Beast" Hall in 2016:
Bjornsson, an Icelandic weightlifter who played the role of Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in the HBO series Game of Thrones, then upped the ante by challenging Hall to a boxing match:
ESPN8 The Ocho is an annual event used by the network to highlight lesser-known sporting events.
Here's a look at the complete schedule for Saturday (all times Eastern):
- 12 p.m.: World Record Deadlift Attempt by Thor Bjornsson
- 1 p.m.: Professional Arm Wrestling
- 1:30 p.m.: 2006 KrystAal World Hamburger Eating Competition
- 2:30 p.m.: E:60—Cheese Rolling, Frog Jumping, and Japanese Monster Wrestling
- 3:30 p.m.: 2018 Classic Tetris World Championship
- 4 p.m.: 2019 Golden Tee World Championship
- 4:30 p.m.: 51st Annual Stone Skipping Competition
- 5:30 p.m.: 46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting Championship
- 6 p.m.: Dodge Juggle
- 7 p.m.: Putt Putt Championships
- 7:30 p.m.: 2019 Stupid Robot Fighting league
- 8 p.m.: 2019 World Sign Spinning
- 8:30 p.m.: 2019 Jelle's Marble Runs
- 9 p.m.: Lawn Mower Racing
- 9:30 p.m.: Slippery Stairs
- 10 p.m.: Death Diving
The 2006 World Hamburger Eating Competition was one of the best head-to-head battles between Takeru Kobayashi and Joey Chestnut, whose rivalry in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest every July 4 was cut short by the Japanese sensation's longstanding contract dispute with Major League Eating.
Kobayashi picked up the victory that day, but it was a terrific showing from both eaters as part of a field that also featured Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas and Tim "Eater X" Janus.
The Classic Tetris World Championship from two years ago was also a fan favorite Saturday.
Check back throughout the day for further updates about the unique action from The Ocho.
