ESPN8 the Ocho: Top Highlights, Funny Reaction, Schedule for Saturday's Events

Hafthor Bjornsson kicked off ESPN's "ESPN8 The Ocho" programming Saturday by breaking the deadlift world record.

His 501-kilogram (1,104-pound) effort beat out the previous mark of 1,102 pounds set by Eddie "The Beast" Hall in 2016:

Bjornsson, an Icelandic weightlifter who played the role of Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in the HBO series Game of Thrones, then upped the ante by challenging Hall to a boxing match:

ESPN8 The Ocho is an annual event used by the network to highlight lesser-known sporting events.

Here's a look at the complete schedule for Saturday (all times Eastern):

12 p.m.: World Record Deadlift Attempt by Thor Bjornsson

Attempt by Thor 1 p.m.: Professional Arm Wrestling

1:30 p.m.: 2006 KrystAal World Hamburger Eating Competition

World Hamburger Eating Competition 2:30 p.m.: E:60—Cheese Rolling, Frog Jumping, and Japanese Monster Wrestling

3:30 p.m.: 2018 Classic Tetris World Championship

World Championship 4 p.m.: 2019 Golden Tee World Championship

4:30 p.m.: 51st Annual Stone Skipping Competition

5:30 p.m.: 46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting Championship

6 p.m.: Dodge Juggle

7 p.m.: Putt Putt Championships

7:30 p.m.: 2019 Stupid Robot Fighting league

8 p.m.: 2019 World Sign Spinning

8:30 p.m.: 2019 Jelle's Marble Runs

9 p.m.: Lawn Mower Racing

9:30 p.m.: Slippery Stairs

10 p.m.: Death Diving

The 2006 World Hamburger Eating Competition was one of the best head-to-head battles between Takeru Kobayashi and Joey Chestnut, whose rivalry in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest every July 4 was cut short by the Japanese sensation's longstanding contract dispute with Major League Eating.

Kobayashi picked up the victory that day, but it was a terrific showing from both eaters as part of a field that also featured Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas and Tim "Eater X" Janus.

The Classic Tetris World Championship from two years ago was also a fan favorite Saturday.

