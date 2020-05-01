9 Additional Workers at Raiders' Allegiant Stadium Test Positive for COVID-19

John Locher/Associated Press

The spread of the coronavirus continues to impact construction workers at the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium just off The Strip.

There are now 16 employees who have fallen ill, per Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, more than double the amount there was Tuesday when seven workers had reported ill.

The troubling news comes as the firm overseeing construction, Mortenson-McCarthy, has continued to try to implement worker safety protocols while still trying to finish the building by its targeted August opening.

On March 25, the first worker to contract COVID-19 was reported at the site, with a second employee becoming sick two weeks later in April.

Mortenson-McCarthy had been asking employees who feel ill not to come to work and had increased the number of sanitation stations throughout the job site. Additionally, social distancing guidelines were produced to make sure employees were working in smaller groups at a time as well as staggering shift starts to lower the number of people on the job at any given time.

The guidelines adhered to all state, local and federal thresholds to continue building while the coronavirus pandemic had shut down other areas of the state.

There are still no plans to postpone construction at the stadium, which is set to play home to both the Raiders and UNLV Rebels football team.

At a cost of $2.5 billion, the stadium holds 65,000 spectators, per Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams. Aside from the Raiders and Rebels, the building will also play host to the 2020 and 2021 Pac-12 Championship.

Mortenson-McCarthy has required all workers to wear face masks since April 20 and has since required “an on-site permit process for project partners."

Some shifts have also moved to the evening to lessen the amount of congestion on the site.