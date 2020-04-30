Angels' Mike Trout Donates Meals to NJ Supermarket Employees Amid COVID-19

John Hefti/Associated Press

Mike Trout continues to support frontline coronavirus pandemic workers.

Earlier this month, Trout video-conferenced with the Anaheim Police Department and sent meals to the medical workers at Inspira Medical Center in his native New Jersey. On Thursday, he sent pizza and soda to the entire staff at the ShopRite grocery store in his hometown of Millville, New Jersey.

There was enough to feed 90 employees, according to Tom McGurk at the Vineland Daily Journal.

"(Trout's) a good guy who cares about his community," an anonymous employee told McGurk. "Last week, his mom was in here, bought gift cards and was handing them out to customers in the parking lot. I don't know how many pizzas were delivered, but there were quite a few boxes and they were the party-sized ones. We were very surprised."

Despite living across the country, Trout has done his best to maintain a strong relationship with his old stomping grounds.

Aside from his frequent appearances at Philadelphia Eagles games during the season, Trout returns to his former high school each year to hand out his number to the next player who gets to wear it.

As the best player in baseball awaits the return of MLB, he's not sitting idly by. Instead, he continues to spread as much good as he can across both his hometown and his adopted city.

Most importantly, he seems to be making sure all frontline employees across multiple industries are getting their due.