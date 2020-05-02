Donovan Mitchell's D.O.N. #2 Adidas Kicks Release Opportunity Auctions for $25K

Sarah Stier/Associated Press

Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell's contribution to the All-In Challenge brought home $25,000 to charities in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

The All-In Challenge has pulled athletes and celebrities together to put items or experiences up for auction, with all proceeds going to the Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry foundations.

As of Saturday, the All-In Challenge has raised over $30,000,000.



Mitchell put a four-part package up for bid.

Four fans will get the first four colorways of Mitchell's D.O.N. Issue #2 before they drop publicly. That group will also sit courtside at a Jazz home game before meeting Mitchell postgame and receiving his game-worn shoes and jersey.

Sixteen bids were placed on the offering from Mitchell, who tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered in late March.

The budding superstar is in his third NBA season out of Louisville. He made his first All-Star team this year and averaged a team-high 24.2 points per game for the 41-23 Jazz, who sit fourth in the Western Conference.