Way-Too-Early WWE SummerSlam 2020 Match Card Predictions

Credit: WWE.com

Until announced otherwise, WWE SummerSlam 2020 is scheduled for August 23 at TD Garden in Boston.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still preventing live events and mass gatherings from taking place, there's no telling whether The Biggest Party of the Summer will go on as planned. Instead, it may turn into another oddball show like WrestleMania 36 or Money in the Bank, emanating from an empty venue with some talent unable to compete.

Despite all the variables that can change the landscape of sports entertainment, that shouldn't stop us from looking ahead and guessing what direction WWE is heading in.

It's time to gaze into our crystal ball and toss out some way-too-early predictions for the matches that could make up the SummerSlam card.