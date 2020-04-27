Bulls Rumors: 76ers' Marc Eversley Agrees to Contract to Become Chicago GM

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2020

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 20: A detailed view of the Chicago Bulls logo during a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on January 20, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls reportedly reached an agreement with Philadelphia 76ers Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Marc Eversley to become their next general manager.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Eversley agreed to terms on the deal late Sunday night. He will serve under Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas, who was hired earlier this month to take over a revamped Bulls front office.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    MJ Once Opposed Phil Jackson's Triangle Offense: 'F--king Bulls--t'

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    MJ Once Opposed Phil Jackson's Triangle Offense: 'F--king Bulls--t'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Trae Calls MJ One of Best 'S--t Talkers in All Sports History'

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Trae Calls MJ One of Best 'S--t Talkers in All Sports History'

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Takeaways from Bulls Doc ✍

    @AndrewDBailey picks the best nuggets from 'The Last Dance' episodes 3 and 4 ➡️

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Top Takeaways from Bulls Doc ✍

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Gary Payton Lauds Rodman as 'The F--kup Person' During 'The Last Dance'

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Gary Payton Lauds Rodman as 'The F--kup Person' During 'The Last Dance'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report