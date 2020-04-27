Bulls Rumors: 76ers' Marc Eversley Agrees to Contract to Become Chicago GM

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls reportedly reached an agreement with Philadelphia 76ers Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Marc Eversley to become their next general manager.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Eversley agreed to terms on the deal late Sunday night. He will serve under Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas, who was hired earlier this month to take over a revamped Bulls front office.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

