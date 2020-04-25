Leonard Fournette, Yannick Ngakoue Top Landing Spots After 2020 NFL Draft

James Gilbert/11iStock/Getty Images

The 2020 NFL draft has come and gone, and Leonard Fournette and Yannick Ngakoue remain Jacksonville Jaguars.

That wasn't a guaranteed outcome for either of the franchise's star players. Ngakoue's public feud with the team has made him a popular subject of trade speculation, and ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported the Jags have put Fournette on the trade block.

Production isn't an issue for either of the young players. Fournette has rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns in three seasons and showed he can be valuable in the passing game with 76 catches and 522 yards last season.

Ngakoue has provided strong performance in one of the most important areas in football. The edge-rusher has 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in four seasons with the team.

The draft has served to take away from the list of potential new homes for both players. But with all seven rounds now in the books, the picture of who could stand to gain the most by adding the two players comes in to focus even more clearly.

Here's a look at some possible destinations for each.

Leonard Fournette

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yes, the Bucs spent a third-round selection on Ke'Shawn Vaughn out of Vanderbilt, so they addressed their need at running back in the draft. But we are talking about a team that has added Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski this offseason.

They aren't exactly playing the long game here.

If the Bucs are in win-now mode and want to give themselves the best chance to win a Super Bowl in a two-year window, Fournette is more valuable than Vaughn.

Brady always had receivers who could catch passes in New England. It's been a staple of the Patriots offense for the last two decades. Vaughn can offer that, but he only had 28 receptions in his final season with the Commodores.

Fournette gives them an option who has proved he can be a great receiving threat out of the backfield and better runner between the tackles.

Paying Fournette in the long term is the drawback. A physical running back, it's tough to peg how much he's worth going forward. The Bucs are a team that have already shown they aren't looking that far into the future. Taking Fournette off the Jaguars hands would give them another star offensive player.

Seattle Seahawks

If you're going to rule out every team that took a running back in the draft, the list of suitors dwindles extremely quickly. With good values found on the third day all the time, any team who could use an injection of talent in their running back room is taking a stab at one of them.

That includes the Seattle Seahawks, who spent a fourth-round pick on Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas.

The Seahawks obviously don't follow the new conventional wisdom when it comes to investing in running backs. They spent a fist round pick on Rashaad Penny not too long ago and are still one of the most run-heavy teams in the league, running the ball 45 percent of the time last season.

This is the team that had to bring Marshawn Lynch out of retirement last season because injuries wiped out their running back room.

Penny is coming off of an ACL tear. Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise all spent time on the injured reserve list last season.

Fournette would give Russell Wilson the most dynamic threat he's had with him in the backfield since Lynch's prime. He'd be joining a crowded backfield, but the Seahawks are one of the few teams in the league who still seem committed to a high-level ground game and Fournette can add to that while giving Wilson another target in the passing game.

Yannick Ngakoue

Philadelphia Eagles

Early in April, the Eagles were a speculative suitor for Ngakoue. They were in the middle of the pack in sacks last season but don't have any one elite edge-rusher.

Brandon Graham led the team with 8.5 sacks but will be 32 next season. Derek Barnett is still developing but would be helped by a premier talent at the position.

However, Adam Schefter's reporting put the kibosh on the Birds as an option.

"I view the Eagles on the outside looking in on Yannick Ngakoue," he said in an interview with 97.5 the Fan. However, Schefter also went on to say that deals like the one the Jags will need to move him during the draft.

"The week of the draft, during the draft, my guess is these are usually deals that are made often while teams are on the clock. They're going to want back significant compensation for him."

Now that the draft is over things could be changing. After watching the Trent Williams situation unfold for the Redskins in which their star tackle sat out an entire season and the team was finally forced to accept a trade to San Francisco that only brought them back a third- and a fifth-round pick, the Jaguars may want to re-think their price tag for Ngakoue.

The Eagles didn't address the need for bolstered pass rush early in the draft. Taking receiver Jalen Reagor in the first and quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round made them one of the more surprising teams in the draft.

Acquiring Ngakoue via trade would win them back some trust from the fanbase.

Cleveland Browns

According to Spotrac, the Cleveland Browns have more cap space than anyone in the league right now.

A lot of that will need to be allocated to Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, Baker Mayfield and the impending free agents set to come off of rookie deals soon, but that's something they can figure out how to manage when the time comes.

The Browns attempted to find an elite pass-rushing option across from Myles Garrett when they acquired Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants last season. That move didn't pan out as he was injured for much of the season and posted a career-low 3.5 sacks in 10 games.

They can easily make up for it now by getting aggressive and dealing 2021 picks for Ngakoue. They've made splashy moves to fix the offense this season. The additions of Jack Conklin and Austin Hooper paired with the selection of Jedrick Wills in the draft will give Mayfield all the tools he could possibly need to succeed.

Mayfield's third season feels like a make-or-break year for the Browns. Getting coach Kevin Stefanski off to a great start in Cleveland, and giving Mayfield every chance to prove he can be "the guy" will be crucial after years of instability.

The team gained an extra third-rounder from the Saints in a Day 2 trade. You make deals like that so you have extra trade ammunition when opportunities like this come up. The Browns would be wise to package it with other picks in next year's draft to get Ngakoue.