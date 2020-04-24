LaMelo Ball Rumors: Wizards Sent 'Multiple People' to Scout PG in Australia

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards showed plenty of interest in LaMelo Ball this year, sending "multiple people" to scout the guard prospect in the NBL, according to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports.

The organization also hired a full-time scout in Australia this offseason, giving even more chances to see Ball play.

The guard appeared in 12 games for the Illawara Hawks before a foot injury ended his season, finishing with averages of 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed Ball as the No. 1 overall player in the 2020 NBA draft class in his latest big board.

