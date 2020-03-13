2020 NBA Draft: Updated Top 50 Big Board

3 of 14

30. Tyler Bey (Colorado, SF/PF, Junior)

Defensive versatility, rebounding instincts (9.1 per game) and efficient finishing (63.7 percent at rim) could earn Bey an NBA role. He even shot 46.3 percent on 41 half-court jumpers and 75.0 percent on free throws, which are encouraging signs for his shooting potential. Bey won't be used to score or create, but he can still build a valuable reputation by contesting shots inside and out, crashing the glass and regularly picking up easy baskets within an offense.

29. Jalen Smith (Maryland, PF/C, Sophomore)

On pace to finish as one of six players since 1992 to average at least 10 rebounds, two blocks and a three-pointer, Smith checks boxes that NBA teams pay for, even if he doesn't offer a great deal of scoring or passing potential. His three-and-D and energy should earn him first-round looks, particularly if he shoots well during workouts.

28. Nico Mannion (Arizona, PG, Freshman)

Mannion has some encouraging bounce-back games lately, but they haven't changed my perception of how he fits into the NBA game. Limited wiggle and length for separating, finishing and defending (zero blocks in 31 games) make it difficult to picture Mannion thriving as an NBA starting point guard. However, he offers attractive value in the 20s. While there are questions about his projected scoring efficiency and defensive outlook, Mannion can still be an asset, with enough passing skills in transition and ball-screen situations and a threatening jump shot off the catch or dribble.

27. Aleksej Pokusevski (Olympiacos II, PF, 2001)

After making a brief appearance in Euroleague in February, Pokusevski moved back to Greece's second league. Despite a lack of noteworthy reps this past season, his latest stat line is the type that makes him an enticing gamble: 15 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals, two blocks and two three-pointers in only 18 minutes. Pokusevski is stick-skinny, but he possesses unusual fluidity and skill for a 7-footer as a ball-handler, shooter and passer. He might be too risky to reach on in the top 20, but the potential long-term reward is worth the risk after that.

26. Malachi Flynn (San Diego State, PG, Junior)

Flynn finished first in the Mountain West in assists (5.1) and steals (1.8) and third in scoring (17.6). His 7.4 win shares leads the nation, and his 12.2 box plus-minus ranks eighth. Can he continue executing at the NBA level despite his 6'1" size and limited burst? I've become more optimistic as the season has progressed. Flynn's skill level, IQ and peskiness have been persuasive despite the weaker competition. It's worth noting he went for 28 points, five boards and four assists in November during a win over Iowa.

25. Isaiah Stewart (Washington, C, Freshman)

An imposing physical presence around the basket will help Stewart carve out an NBA role. His power, motor and low-post footwork should continue leading to easy buckets off deep entries and offensive rebounds. But bigs who can't stretch the floor, pass or defend the perimeter only hold so much value in today's NBA. Through 31 games, Stewart has four threes, 27 assists and 17 steals, though his shooting has shown signs of touch.

24. Tyrell Terry (Stanford, PG/SG, Freshman)

Terry might draw first-round interest if he declares this year, but he could maximize his draft stock by returning and improving his body to ease concerns about his lack of strength and athleticism. Either way, his smooth ball skills, shooting versatility and touch (89.6 percent FT) appear pro-caliber. His path toward rising in the 2020 draft would likely require an NCAA tournament run, so March Madness being canceled would create an uphill battle for Terry. Otherwise, he would start next year as a projected lottery pick on my 2021 preseason board.

23. Jaden McDaniels (Washington, SF/PF, Freshman)

McDaniels closed the regular season strong, averaging 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 blocks over Washington's last four games. A poor three-of-nine showing against Arizona during Washington's Pac-12 tournament loss clouded that previous run, however. Carryingbmomentum into the postseason would have been key for convincing scouts who may be skeptical about his inconsistent effort throughout the year. The idea of McDaniels still remains enticing based on his 6'9" size, creation moves, shooting range and potential defensive versatility. However, his 40.7 percent field-goal mark and 3.2 turnovers per game have made it difficult to fall in love.

22. Josh Green (Arizona, SG/SF, Freshman)

Teams buying into Green's shot could have him penciled in as a lottery prospect considering what a reliable jumper could do for such an explosive leaper and quick defender. He'll need one, given his inability to create (combined 4-of-23 in isolation and pick-and-roll ball-handling). Green finished the regular season having shot 6-of-9 from three over Arizona's last four games and 18-of-38 on uncontested catch-and-shoot jumpers for the year. I worry about his 5-of-15 mark off screens, 4-of-22 on guarded catch-and-shoots and 7-of-33 on pull-ups. His 38.9 percent mark finishing at the rim is concerning as well, though Green compensates with soft floater touch (40.0 percent).

21. Tre Jones (Duke, PG, Sophomore)

The ACC Player of the Year, Jones helped hold Cole Anthony to 4-of-14 shooting over the weekend while totaling 21 points and 11 assists of his own. Whether he projects as a starter or not, Jones figures to be an asset for any team regardless of role. Even his scoring hits a wall, his passing IQ, defensive pressure and intangibles will carry over.