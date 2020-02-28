2020 NBA Draft: Updated Big Board Entering March

3 of 15

30. Cassius Winston (Michigan State, PG, Senior)

Every team will have a discussion about how much of Winston's college success can translate to the NBA, given his production and limited tools/athleticism. His three-ball (40.9 percent), pull-up game (41.4 percent), runner (42.2 percent) and passing (5.8 assists per contest) should be enough for Winston to earn an NBA backup role, the way previous older college players such as Jalen Brunson, Shabazz Napier, Jevon Carter and Monte Morris have.

29. Grant Riller (Charleston, PG, Senior)

This marks the third year of volume scoring (21.5 points per game) for Riller, but this season, he's raised his pull-up percentage to 43.5 percent (from 35.0) and his spot-up percentage to 52.5 percent (from 39.5). He's on track to finish four years of college with a career 61.6 true shooting percentage. He lacks explosiveness and point guard feel for a 6'3" ball-handler, but he looks NBA-level quick, decisive and skilled on his scoring moves into drives and dribble jumpers. Riller's 63.6 percent mark at the basket also highlights special finishing instincts and an advanced layup package.

28. Isaiah Stewart (Washington, C, Freshman)

Stewart is a physical presence around the basket who provides low-post scoring and offensive rebounding. And that may be enough for the right team, assuming it's picking in the teens or 20s. I'd rather take a bigger swing on guards, wings or forwards, which causes Stewart's ranking to appear low. But he does seem to have a high floor that's propped up by a 250-pound frame, live motor, strong footwork in the paint and production to back everything up, including 16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.

27. Jalen Smith (Maryland, PF/C, Sophomore)

On track to become one of five players (since 1992) to average at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and a three-pointer per game, Smith is playing himself into the first-round discussion. No translatable face-up game suggests his upside is limited, but between his shooting potential (36.4 percent 3PT), rim protection and finishing (66.7 percent at rim), there should be a role for him.

26. Kira Lewis Jr. (Alabama, PG, Sophomore)

Still younger than most freshmen, Lewis is an interesting case, given the rare experience and production for an 18-year-old, as well as the athletic limitations that will follow him into the league. Creating enough separation is his challenge, but breaking down defenses with his quickness off the dribble is Lewis' signature strength. He's improved his playmaking, while his shooting numbers are similar to last season's (1.8 3PTM, 36.0 percent). Lewis seems far enough along offensively based on the timetable he'll have to develop in the pros. But his lack of strength, explosiveness and facilitating IQ point to a lower ceiling than the upper-tier group of freshmen and international point guards.

25. Precious Achiuwa (Memphis, PF/C, Freshman)

Achiuwa's 6'9", 225-pound frame and mobility are mostly behind his 15.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. His tools and athleticism may be enough for him to continue to pick up easy baskets and make plays on defense. For him to become anything more than a backup NBA big or average starter, however, Achiuwa's scoring skills, shooting and decision-making need to make big jumps. He grades in the 23rd percentile out of spot-ups and 24th percentile in the post while shooting 59.1 percent on free throws and totaling 81 turnovers and 25 assists.

24. Josh Green (Arizona, SG/SF, Freshman)

Inconsistent scoring outputs trace straight to Green's shaky handle and jumper. He grades out in the 41st percentile in half-court offense, which hurts his NBA value and upside. But he ranks in the 82nd percentile in transition offense, thanks to his exciting athleticism and energy that also translates to defensive playmaking, pressure and excellent closeouts. He'll be a first-round pick for his energizer potential, though he deserves an additional boost for the flashes of three-point range, floaters and passing that can all improve.

23. Tre Jones (Duke, PG, Sophomore)

Jones still looks like a backup, but improved scoring skills help raise his ceiling to high-end role player now that he's averaging 16.1 points per game and is shooting roughly 40 percent on half-court pull-ups. Regardless, his identity will always revolve around passing IQ and defensive toughness. It will be easier to see Jones' career taking off if he goes to a playoff team with an open role that values intangibles over offense.

22. Tyrell Terry (Stanford, PG, Freshman)

Consistency through February has made Terry's smooth scoring and passing appear more convincing. Worries about his 6'2", 160-pound frame are fading, particularly with skill level and IQ seemingly becoming more important than tools and athleticism when projecting point guards. He's shooting 61.7 percent at the rim, 42.1 percent from three and 90.3 percent from the free-throw line. And though the 3.1 assists per game sound pedestrian, he's sharing the ball with junior guard Daejon Davis. He might wait to declare until 2021, but if I worked for a 2020 playoff team, I'd try to convince Terry to leave earlier. He's earning a first-round grade with his versatile shot-making and passing.

21. Jaden McDaniels (Washington, SF/PF, Freshman)

McDaniels had been sliding down our board, though a recent stretch of hot shooting has served as a reminder not to jump off the wagon. The 6'9" forward is 11-of-24 from three over Washington's past five games. Flashes of range, ball-handling, pull-up ability and passing create visions of a future mismatch. But a 40.2 percent field-goal mark and 20.7 turnover percentage suggest he's too far away to be a lottery pick.