Kyle Shanahan Says Brandon Aiyuk Was 49ers' Top-Rated WR in 2020 NFL Draft

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk, the team's selection with the No. 25 pick in the 2020 NFL draft Thursday night, was the top-rated wide receiver on their board.

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic provided the information from Shanahan, who added Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb, the Dallas Cowboys' choice at No. 17, was second on the Niners' list.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.