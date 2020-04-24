Kyle Shanahan Says Brandon Aiyuk Was 49ers' Top-Rated WR in 2020 NFL Draft

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk runs for a first down against Colorado during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk, the team's selection with the No. 25 pick in the 2020 NFL draft Thursday night, was the top-rated wide receiver on their board. 

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic provided the information from Shanahan, who added Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb, the Dallas Cowboys' choice at No. 17, was second on the Niners' list.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

