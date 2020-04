Matt Miller's Final 2020 NFL Draft Big Board

0 of 12

The final installment of the 2020 NFL Draft 400 series is here.

Over 435 scouting reports were filed after watching, grading and ranking the top players in the class. From Chase Young's 99 overall to David Moa's 45, these are the overall and positional breakdowns for the class as evaluated by myself and scouting assistants Marshal Miller and Jerod Brown.



For months you've been hearing about the depth at the wide receiver position and it's an incredibly strong group. Of the top 100 players, 17 are wide receivers. This class doesn't have Calvin Johnson or Julio Jones as prospects, but it does boast unique depth in terms of starter potential at the position.



The same goes at running back, cornerback and linebacker where there is starter depth well outside the first round. Unfortunately there are also positions lacking depth (edge-rusher and defensive tackle are notably thin) and the most important position of them all, quarterback, with one sure thing in Joe Burrow and a lot of question marks thereafter.



As you follow the 2020 NFL draft, this is your resource for where players are valued and a forecast of how good they will be in the NFL. We hope you enjoy!

Grading Scale

99: Elite // Top Pick

96: All-Pro // Top-5 Pick

93-95: Round 1 // Top

90-92: Round 1 // Bottom

86-89: Round 2 // Top

80-85: Round 2 // Bottom

76-79: Round 3 // Top

70-75: Round 3 // Bottom

65-69: Round 4

60-64: Round 5

55-59: Round 6

51-54: Round 7

50: UDFA

49 and under: Not NFL-Caliber

