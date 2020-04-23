LeBron James Congratulates 'Straight Up Dog' Jeff Okudah Before 2020 NFL Draft

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 12: LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on after the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Oregon Ducks 42 to 20 in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium on January 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

LeBron James is quite public in his Ohio State football fandom, and he still supports the players after they are done suiting up in scarlet and gray.

With cornerback Jeff Okudah set to be the latest in a long list of Ohio State defensive backs to be drafted Thursday, the King offered his congratulations:

"I'm saying CONGRATULATIONS right now lil bro!!" James wrote. "Whoever draft you is getting a straight up DOG but more importantly a great young man!"

It is not a surprise James is supporting Okudah, and it goes beyond the Ohio State connections. Klutch Sports, the agency founded by James' longtime friend Rich Paul, welcomed both the cornerback and his college teammate Chase Young to the fold in January:

Both Okudah and Young figure to come off the board early in Thursday's draft, which could see three former Ohio State players selected in the first three picks.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller predicted as much to happen in his latest mock draft, projecting Joe Burrow at No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals, Young at No. 2 to Washington and Okudah at No. 3 to the Detroit Lions.

