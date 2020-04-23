2020 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Final 7-Round PredictionsApril 23, 2020
2020 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Final 7-Round Predictions
It's here. Finally. An NFL draft weekend unlike any before and one we won't ever forget.
Every general manager is separated from his counterpart at head coach. The media have learned the ropes of Zoom calls and studio setups in our homes as the football world prepares for a virtual, remote draft.
One thing that won't change is the expectation of who will be drafted at the top. In a class full of suspension and intrigue, there is no guess about what will happen when the Cincinnati Bengals go on the clock at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. That selection will be Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from LSU.
Where does the draft get interesting? That's at No. 3 overall, when the Detroit Lions could make a selection or trade out. In a normal predraft process, there would be more information about what players and positions teams like, but after six weeks of social distancing, there is little information leaking from scouts to the media. For the first time in my career, the draft will hold real suspense as each team comes on the clock.
Whom do we expect these franchises to select? Here's a look at all 255 picks from the 2020 NFL draft.
Tune in to our 2020 NFL Draft Show for live, in-depth analysis on what each pick means for your team, with hosts Adam Lefkoe, Matt Miller and Connor Rogers. No fluff, no B.S. Download the B/R app and watch starting Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET.
1. Cincinnati Bengals
The Pick—QB Joe Burrow, LSU
No suspense here. The Bengals will draft the quarterback they have been linked to since they landed the No. 1 overall pick when the 2019 regular season ended.
Burrow's senior campaign is one of the best quarterback seasons ever. He threw 60 touchdowns to just six interceptions while completing more than 76 percent of his passes. Burrow ranks as the second-best quarterback I've evaluated on a predraft grading scale, trailing only Andrew Luck.
The Bengals need a franchise quarterback, and they're getting one in the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.
2. Washington Redskins
The Pick—EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State
There has been pressure to overthink this selection, but the Washington Redskins will sit tight and select the best overall prospect in the class in Ohio State's Chase Young.
While his position is not the biggest need on the roster, Young would give Washington a dynamic pass-rusher who can turn a strength into a point of domination when joining Montez Sweat, Ryan Kerrigan, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Matt Ioannidis.
Don't expect Washington to select a quarterback this year, either. Not after keeping Dwayne Haskins and adding Kyle Allen as his understudy and a potential replacement if needed.
3. Detroit Lions
The Pick—CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
This is where the draft will get interesting. In a year without pro days and without scouts in the draft rooms, there is a strong lack of information about what teams want to do and who will be valued where. That'll add real intrigue for the first time in a long time.
The Lions want to trade out of this selection and still acquire Jeff Okudah—something they may be able to do—but in a mock draft without trades, they'll sit tight at No. 3 overall and select him here.
Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown could be an alternative direction for Detroit. He has plenty of fans around the NFL's scouting community, but many consider him to be a reach at No. 3 overall. But given the Lions' love for big defensive tackles, he wouldn't be a surprise pick.
4. New York Giants
The Pick—OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama
Until late last week, this pick was penciled in as Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, and he still could be the selection even if the New York Giants don't trade down. But if they stay put, the latest intel has them going toward an offensive tackle to protect Daniel Jones and open holes for Saquon Barkley.
Wills is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the draft and has the athleticism and upside to only get better. While he played right tackle at Alabama, he has the ability to play either spot in the NFL at a high level. In a football world rocked by the pandemic, the plug-and-play readiness of Wills is intriguing, especially to the Giants.
5. Miami Dolphins
The Pick—QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
After four months of smokescreens and misinformation, the Miami Dolphins will select the quarterback many believe they would have taken had he entered last year's draft: Oregon's Justin Herbert.
It's easy to say that Herbert's quiet, laid-back personality isn't a natural fit with fiery head coach Brian Flores, but his arm strength and mobility are enticing in the modern NFL. The same goes for his experience as a starter and his clean bill of health. That's something the oft-injured Tua Tagovailoa cannot say after leaving Alabama, which is why the fan-favorite lefty from Tuscaloosa isn't the pick.
One late rumor had the Dolphins selecting an offensive tackle here and packaging the Nos. 18 and 26 selections to get a quarterback, which is interesting and bold, but Flores and general manager Chris Grier know they have to hit on a QB. And if you want one, you don't wait.
6. Los Angeles Chargers
The Pick—QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
This is more what should happen than what I'm hearing could happen as the draft nears. Rumors are flying that the Los Angeles Chargers might select an offensive tackle here and wait until Round 2 on a quarterback, but that could be an elaborately schemed smokescreen from general manager Tom Telesco.
The Chargers do need a left tackle, but more than anything, they need a franchise quarterback who can also sell tickets to the new stadium. When healthy, Tagovailoa has the same tools Drew Brees had when he was a prospect.
If the Chargers can keep him upright, he can be an All-Pro-level passer.
7. Carolina Panthers
The Pick—LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
The Carolina Panthers could trade out of the No. 7 spot. But if they stay here and this is how the board shakes out, expect Clemson do-it-all defender Isaiah Simmons to be the pick.
Coming from the college game, new head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady understand how impactful a versatile defender can be. And with Simmons, the Panthers would get a ton of versatility right off the bat. He played safety, linebacker, cornerback, slot cornerback and edge-defender for the Tigers throughout the 2019 season and proved to be one of the elite defenders in college football. Brady, who was an offensive assistant at LSU, saw it firsthand in the national championship game.
The Panthers are letting everyone know they'd be willing to trade back from here, but Simmons may be too good to pass on.
8. Arizona Cardinals
The Pick—DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
Another team expected to try to trade down, the Arizona Cardinals would love to leave the first round with a defensive tackle, but they believe they could move back a few picks and still get their guy.
If they stay at No. 8 overall, all the intel from league sources points to big man defensive tackle Derrick Brown. A nose tackle at Auburn, Brown (6'5", 326 lbs) can play anywhere between the two 5-technique alignments and be a problem for offensive linemen with his power and his push off the ball.
An offensive tackle could be tempting with so many good ones in this class, but Brown immediately makes this defense better by opening doors for Chandler Jones and creating his own interior pressure.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Pick—CB CJ Henderson, Florida
It's impossible to have a good feel for what the Jacksonville Jaguars will do, as they appear to be in renovation mode after trading away the best defenders on the roster and swinging hard and missing on quarterback Nick Foles in free agency last offseason.
With the No. 9 overall pick, the Jaguars have been consistently connected to Florida cornerback CJ Henderson—so much so that other teams are attempting to jump them to have the chance to draft him.
At 6'1" and 204 pounds, Henderson is the ideal man-coverage cornerback thanks to his 4.39-second 40-yard-dash speed. Jacksonville traded both Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye within the past year, which left a gigantic hole in the secondary. Henderson is the type of cornerback to build around.
10. Cleveland Browns
The Pick—OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
If you're reading this mock draft straight through, you're noticing a theme—a lot of teams want to trade down. That tells us the NFL's view of this class is relatively flat—meaning the player you can get at No. 15 overall isn't that different from one you can get at 10th overall. A trade-down could be in play for the Cleveland Browns, too.
Offensive tackle is the team's biggest need barring a draft-weekend trade for Trent Williams, which is possible but can't be relied on. As things stand, the best prediction is that the Browns will draft a left tackle unless they believe they can acquire Williams.
Andrew Thomas is a rock-solid prospect who started at left tackle for Georgia and is battle-tested against the best of the best in terms of pass-rushers. Plugging him in opposite Jack Conklin would give the Browns a true strength on the ends of the offensive line after trotting out the NFL's weakest tackles in 2019.
A safety or linebacker would be in play for Cleveland, but not at No. 10, which is why a trade down to the Denver Broncos or Atlanta Falcons selection is possible.
11. New York Jets
The Pick—OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville
Here's a team that isn't trying to trade back. The New York Jets will be watching with anticipation as the offensive tackles fall off the board with hopes of drafting a true blindside protector for Sam Darnold.
In Mekhi Becton, they would have that and more. Becton has the most upside of any offensive tackle in the 2020 draft class thanks to his massive 6'7", 364-pound frame with violent finishing power and smooth agility for a man his size. He's a little raw, but his ability to develop quickly with good coaching can't be underestimated.
If Becton is on the board with Wills and Thomas off, he's a smart pick for general manager Joe Douglas' first draft.
12. Las Vegas Raiders
The Pick—WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
The Las Vegas Raiders will consider going after a cornerback in this spot, but with Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson off the board, the decision becomes much easier—draft the wide receiver.
Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb can be a WR1 in the NFL as soon as he puts on his silver-and-black helmet. He's violent and powerful at the catch point and with the ball in his hands. Sure, he didn't see much defense in the Big 12, but his hands and scorer's mentality will make him an immediate starter at the X receiver position.
The Raiders pick again at No. 19 overall and should be able to grab a cornerback who has starter potential.
13. San Francisco 49ers (via IND)
The Pick—WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
With only seven selections in the 2020 draft and none in Rounds 2, 3 and 4, the San Francisco 49ers have to consider trading back from this spot and possibly from No. 31 overall.
While they need a wide receiver and there are two great ones left on the board, this class features 17 receivers in my top 100. The 49ers can find a quality starter and acquire more picks by moving back in the round.
Should they stay at No. 13, Alabama speedster Henry Ruggs III is the perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense. His ability to score on short passes is great for slant routes and the screen game. His deep speed will also open up underneath routes for George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
On scheme fit alone, Ruggs should be the pick if the 49ers stay at No. 13.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Pick—OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
You shouldn't rule out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trading for Trent Williams, which would throw off this pick and the rest of their strategy laid out in this seven-round mock.
For now, let's believe Williams isn't joining Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in Tampa next season. The Bucs need an offensive tackle who can at least start on the right side and potentially be an upgrade over Donovan Smith on the left.
Iowa's Tristan Wirfs has experience at right tackle but is athletic enough to move to the left side with some reps. That might not come with the season's start date and all preseason activities currently in question, but Wirfs can at least improve the offensive line from the right side in 2020 while eyeing a move to the left in 2021.
15. Denver Broncos
The Pick—WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
It may take a trade up to pull this off, but by the end of Round 1, there's a very good chance that Jerry Jeudy will be a Denver Bronco.
Team president John Elway finally has his young quarterback to groom in Drew Lock. As such, he's expected to begin building an offense around his second-year passer to give him the best possible weapons. Adding Jeudy to a cast that includes wide receiver Courtland Sutton, running back Melvin Gordon III and tight end Noah Fant is a great way to bolster the offense.
Jeudy falling to No. 15 overall would be a surprise considering he's my top-ranked receiver in the 2020 class, but as teams consider trade-outs and trade-ups, the intel on Denver landing Jeudy remains solid.
16. Atlanta Falcons
The Pick—DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
The Falcons' interest in Florida cornerback CJ Henderson might be the NFL's worst-kept secret right now. But barring a trade-up, they won't have a chance to grab him.
If a move isn't possible, the Falcons can stay at No. 16 overall and land an instant-impact, high-character, red-hot-motor defensive tackle in Javon Kinlaw. Plugging the nonstop effort of Kinlaw in next to Grady Jarrett with Dante Fowler Jr. and Takkarist McKinley on the edges would give the Falcons defense a major shot in the arm.
17. Dallas Cowboys
The Pick—EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
The Cowboys are in a perfect position to sit and wait for the best player available to fall into their laps. With needs all across the defense and even potentially at center, Dallas shouldn't overreact or press. Just wait and pick—the same strategy that helped them build their current roster.
LSU edge-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson could be off the board much earlier than this, especially in a trade-up scenario, but he would be right at home in Dallas opposite DeMarcus Lawrence.
The Cowboys can't rely on Randy Gregory and Aldon Smith, both of whom have uncertain futures, to be their primary pass-rushers. With his pass-rushing moves and experience in coverage, Chaisson would give the Cowboys versatility at right defensive end and a potential chess piece on defense in third-down situations.
18. Miami Dolphins (via PIT)
The Pick—OT Austin Jackson, USC
The Dolphins found their quarterback of the future with the No. 5 overall selection. They can now be aggressive in retooling their offensive line with the rest of their first-round bounty.
USC's Austin Jackson has enormous upside as he continues to grow into the position from a strength and technique standpoint. He also won't turn 21 until mid-May and played with less power than ideal after donating bone marrow to his sister before the season.
The Jackson we saw in 2019 isn't who he can become. The Dolphins are betting he can be their left tackle of the future.
19. Las Vegas Raiders (via CHI)
The Pick—CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
After grabbing a wide receiver at No. 12 overall, general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden can pivot to finding a lockdown cornerback to pair with 2019 second-rounder Trayvon Mullen.
Alabama's Trevon Diggs has major upside after he moved from wide receiver to cornerback in 2017. He checks all of the boxes at 6'1", 205 pounds and with serious man-to-man cover skills coming out of the 'Bama defensive scheme.
A quarterback might be in consideration with Jordan Love still on the board, but the Raiders aren't expected to pull the trigger on a passer early this year.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR)
The Pick—OT Josh Jones, Houston
The Jacksonville Jaguars could go so many directions at No. 20 overall after selecting cornerback CJ Henderson at No. 9—a trade-down could even be in consideration. But if they stay at No. 20, left tackle looks juicy for general manager Dave Caldwell.
Drafting Josh Jones would give the Jaguars flexibility. He could be a potential long-term answer at left tackle, but he might not automatically be the Week 1 starter there. Like the Philadelphia Eagles did with first-round pick Andre Dillard last year, it would behoove Jones to sit and learn while continuing to develop for a season.
With Cam Robinson serviceable at the left side for now, Jones' ability to redshirt and develop would give Jacksonville an intriguing 2021 bookend tackle.
21. Philadelphia Eagles
The Pick—WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
Everyone in the NFL knows the Philadelphia Eagles want a wide receiver and may even be prepared to move up in the draft to land one. Their best-case scenario is not trading up and still landing LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Jefferson's 4.43-second speed and exceptional route running make him a plug-and-play option who can separate from defenders and has the football IQ to pick up the offense and hit the ground running. He showed route versatility in 2019, as he was used both from the slot and on the outside of the formation. Jefferson also showed off his dynamic playmaking ability as a yards-after-the-catch receiver, vertical threat and favored red-zone target for Joe Burrow.
The Eagles may have to get aggressive and move up for a receiver, but if Jefferson is here, the fit is perfect.
22. Minnesota Vikings (via BUF)
The Pick—CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson
With two picks in the first round thanks to the Stefon Diggs trade, the Minnesota Vikings can be smart about addressing their needs while keeping an eye on the board and paying attention to value.
Most would say they should pick a wide receiver at No. 22. But with a lighter crop of cornerbacks and a deep class of receivers, it's smarter for the Vikings to attack cornerback here and then address wide receiver at No. 25 or even later in the draft.
A.J. Terrell was battle-tested in the ACC and throughout Clemson's playoff runs. He's physical and fast, has ideal size and is ready to jump in and play man coverage on underneath and vertical routes right out of the gate. He's plug-and-play ready to go.
23. New England Patriots
The Pick—EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
Could the New England Patriots select a quarterback here? Absolutely, but that isn't the expectation unless Tua Tagovailoa takes a surprise fall in the first round.
With Tua off the board here, the Patriots get back to basics by selecting a defender to rebuild their front seven after a wave of free-agent departures.
Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos has "Bill Belichick pass-rusher" written all over his profile with his length, speed and power. Whether he's playing 4-3 defensive end, 3-4 outside linebacker or even a 30 stack defensive end, Gross-Matos has the tools needed to excel in a versatile defensive front.
24. New Orleans Saints
The Pick—LB Patrick Queen, LSU
After so much offseason speculation on how the Saints' quarterback room would look in 2020 and beyond, New Orleans bypasses quarterbacks like Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts to bolster its defense and make another Super Bowl run.
LSU linebacker Patrick Queen was one of the biggest risers from the 2020 predraft process. A starter from the Texas game onward, Queen's athleticism and range were notable as the Tigers got into the College Football Playoff. His ability to make plays inside and outside the tackle box are exciting, as is his potential to get even better.
The Saints' need for a rangy linebacker to patrol the middle of the field fits perfectly with Queen's skill set.
25. Minnesota Vikings
The Pick—WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
After grabbing a cornerback three spots earlier, the Vikings come back on the clock and can still draft an impact wide receiver in Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk.
The Vikings will miss Stefon Diggs' ability to make plays after the catch. Aiyuk brings that and has the potential to be an even greater YAC weapon. He's fast, agile and has the open-field vision to make a major impact with the ball in his hands.
Kirk Cousins would love the option to check it down to Aiyuk and still generate big plays thanks to his run-after-catch tools.
26. Miami Dolphins (via HOU)
The Pick—OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
TWO tackles in the first round?! Yes, that's how bad the Miami Dolphins' offensive tackle situation is.
By grabbing Austin Jackson to man the left side and the powerful Wilson for the right side, the Dolphins get two of the youngest prospects in the entire draft and two tackles with plug-and-play readiness who also have big developmental ceilings.
Wilson's power and ability to lock out pass-rushers while opening up major holes in the run game is exactly what Miami needs on the right side of its offense.
27. Seattle Seahawks
The Pick—EDGE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
With Jadeveon Clowney unlikely to return, the Seattle Seahawks must get aggressive and look for a dynamic pass-rusher who can make more of an impact than 2019 first-rounder L.J. Collier did in his freshman campaign.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa is a perfect fit as a hybrid pass-rusher who can play 4-3 defensive end but has the size at 6'5" and 275 pounds to kick inside and play defensive tackle as well. His production in two years at Iowa was eye-poppingly good when combined with his athletic upside.
You can never rule out an offensive tackle for Seattle, but Epenesa is a major value and fit.
28. Baltimore Ravens
The Pick—LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
Some players look and move like they were destined to play for certain franchises. That describes Kenneth Murray and the Baltimore Ravens.
An athletic, productive, high-character team captain, Murray is the most productive run-defending linebacker in the 2020 draft class. He went on a tear as a one-man show for the Oklahoma defense the last two seasons and showed the ability to lock down between the tackles along with the agility and speed to make an impact in coverage.
The Ravens miss C.J. Mosley. Murray could replace his impact, leadership and production.
29. Tennessee Titans
The Pick—CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah
Replacing Logan Ryan at cornerback is a prime need for the Tennessee Titans to address early in the draft, perhaps as early as the first round if the top offensive tackles are off the board.
Mike Vrabel's new iteration of the defense will be more physical, bigger and more aggressive. That fits perfectly with Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who has toughness, football IQ and did every drill at the NFL Scouting Combine with a torn labrum.
Johnson would allow Adoree' Jackson to move back inside to the slot position while giving the Titans a big cornerback on the outside opposite Malcolm Butler.
30. Green Bay Packers
The Pick—LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin
The Green Bay Packers might be tempted to draft their quarterback of the future, but they made it to the NFC title game last year and still have an open Super Bowl window. Their best bet is to improve the roster around Aaron Rodgers for now and potentially look at quarterbacks later.
Wisconsin's Zack Baun is a do-it-all linebacker with pass-rushing skills and experience as well as the body type and athleticism to play as a stack linebacker against the run or in coverage. Pairing with the already athletic Packers defensive front, Baun will bring all kinds of heat from the middle of the field.
31. San Francisco 49ers
The Pick—IOL Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
The 49ers will likely trade down from this spot, but if they stand pat, they should attack a weak position group in the 2020 class and also address a need on their roster.
Michigan's Cesar Ruiz is ready to jump in as a starter at offensive guard or center in 2020 and has the toughness, agility and poise to excel in Kyle Shanahan's scheme without needing the prep time of a normal preseason—something the Super Bowl runner-up 49ers will appreciate.
The Niners figure to trade down here to recoup lost picks in Rounds 2-4, but Ruiz would be a great value at No. 31.
32. Kansas City Chiefs
The Pick—CB Kristian Fulton, LSU
Don't be surprised if Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach trades this pick for an early second-round selection to use on a running back while adding to the team's league-low five selections in the 2020 class. However, in a mock draft without trades, the Chiefs instead address a big position of need with a player who is an ideal scheme fit.
The Kansas City defense is built on high-IQ players who can be trusted to make decisions on the fly while remaining aggressive. That's Kristian Fulton. He's tough, as evidenced by his playing through an ankle injury in 2019, and he's reliable in man or zone coverage with the size/speed combination to match up well no matter who he's facing across the line of scrimmage.
Don't be shocked by a trade back, but Fulton should be the pick if the board falls this way.
Round 2
33. BENGALS: LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
34. COLTS (via WSH): QB Jordan Love, Utah State
35. LIONS: DL Ross Blacklock, TCU
36. GIANTS: OC Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU
37. CHARGERS: OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State
38. PANTHERS: OC Matt Hennessy, Temple
39. DOLPHINS: RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia
40. TEXANS (via ARI): EDGE Josh Uche, Michigan
41. BROWNS: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama
42. JAGUARS: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson
43. BEARS (via LAV): CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn
44. COLTS: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
45. BUCCANEERS: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
46. BRONCOS: CB Jeff Gladney, TCU
47. FALCONS: S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
48. JETS: WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC
49. STEELERS: QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
50. BEARS: S Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois
51. COWBOYS: S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne
52. RAMS: RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
53. EAGLES: S Grant Delpit, LSU
54. BILLS: EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee
55. RAVENS (via ATL/NE): WR Jalen Reagor, TCU
56. DOLPHINS (via NO): EDGE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame
57. RAMS (via HOU): WR K.J. Hamler, Penn State
58. VIKINGS: DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
59. SEAHAWKS: WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame
60. RAVENS: DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
61. TITANS: OT Lucas Niang, TCU
62. PACKERS: QB Jacob Eason, Washington
63. CHIEFS (via SF): RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
64. SEAHAWKS (via KC): LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State
Round 3
65. BENGALS: TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame
66. REDSKINS: CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State
67. LIONS: RB Cam Akers, Florida State
68. JETS (via NYG): EDGE Bradlee Anae, Utah
69. PANTHERS: IDL Jordan Elliott, Missouri
70. DOLPHINS: IOL Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette
71. CHARGERS: LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming
72. CARDINALS: OT Ben Bartch, Saint John's
73. JAGUARS: WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado
74. BROWNS: LB Jacob Phillips, LSU
75. COLTS: OT Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
76. BUCCANEERS: IDL Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma
77. BRONCOS: IDL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
78. FALCONS: RB Zack Moss, Utah
79. JETS: CB Bryce Hall, Virginia
80. RAIDERS: QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
81. RAIDERS (via CHI): IOL John Simpson, Clemson
82. COWBOYS: CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
83. BRONCOS (via PIT): IOL Ben Bredeson, Michigan
84. RAMS: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
85. LIONS (via PHI): S Terrell Burgess, Utah
86. BILLS: WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
87. PATRIOTS: TE Adam Trautman, Dayton
88. SAINTS: TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
89. VIKINGS: IOL Damien Lewis, LSU
90. TEXANS: CB Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech
91. RAIDERS (via SEA): IDL James Lynch, Baylor
92. RAVENS: EDGE Jabari Zuniga, Florida
93. TITANS: WR Devin Duvernay, Texas
94. PACKERS: TE Harrison Bryant, FAU
95. BRONCOS (via SF): S Ashtyn Davis, California
96. CHIEFS: EDGE Curtis Weaver, Boise State
97. BROWNS (via HOU): WR Van Jefferson, Florida
98. PATRIOTS: WR Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky
99. GIANTS: WR Gabriel Davis, UCF
100. PATRIOTS: LB Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State
101. SEAHAWKS: IOL Tyre Phillips, Mississippi State
102. STEELERS: CB Stanford Samuels III, Florida State
103. EAGLES: LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
104. RAMS: EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama
105. VIKINGS: EDGE Alton Robinson, Syracuse
106. RAVENS: IOL Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin
Round 4
107. BENGALS: WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty
108. REDSKINS: OT Saahdiq Charles, LSU
109. LIONS: WR Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State
110. GIANTS: LB Troy Dye, Oregon
111. TEXANS (via MIA): TE Devin Asiasi, UCLA
112. CHARGERS: TE Hunter Bryant, Washington
113. PANTHERS: EDGE Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame
114. CARDINALS: CB A.J. Green, Oklahoma State
115. BROWNS: DL Leki Fotu, Utah
116. JAGUARS: EDGE Alex Highsmith, Charlotte
117. BUCCANEERS: QB James Morgan, FIU
118. BRONCOS: OT Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas
119. FALCONS: QB Anthony Gordon, Washington State
120. JETS: RB Antonio Gibson, Memphis
121. RAIDERS: S Kenny Robinson, XFL
122. COLTS: S Brandon Jones, Texas
123. COWBOYS: WR Collin Johnson, Texas
124. STEELERS: TE Brycen Hopkins, Purdue
125. PATRIOTS (via CHI): IDL DaVon Hamilton, Ohio State
126. RAMS: LB Davion Taylor, Colorado
127. EAGLES: CB Lamar Jackson, Nebraska
128. BILLS: CB Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame
129. RAVENS (via NE): RB AJ Dillon, Boston College
130. SAINTS: EDGE Bryce Huff, Memphis
131. CARDINALS (via HOU): EDGE Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
132. VIKINGS: TE Thaddeus Moss, LSU
133. SEAHAWKS: IDL Benito Jones, Ole Miss
134. RAVENS: S Julian Blackmon, Utah
135. STEELERS (via TEN): RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
136. PACKERS: WR Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island
137. JAGUARS (via DEN/SF): S Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland
138. CHIEFS: IOL Nick Harris, Washington
139. PATRIOTS (via TB): IOL Netane Muti, Fresno State
140. JAGUARS (via CHI): OT Matt Peart, UConn
141. DOLPHINS: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State
142. REDSKINS: TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
143. FALCONS (via BAL): CB Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh
144. SEAHAWKS: OT Alex Taylor, South Carolina State
145. EAGLES: EDGE Jonathan Greenard, Florida
146. EAGLES: CB Josiah Scott, Michigan State
Round 5
147. BENGALS: EDGE Trevis Gipson, Tulsa
148. PANTHERS (via WAS): WR John Hightower, Boise State
149. LIONS: IOL Kevin Dotson, Louisiana-Lafayette
150. GIANTS: EDGE Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina
151. CHARGERS: WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt
152. PANTHERS: WR James Proche, SMU
153. DOLPHINS: WR Jauan Jennings, Tennessee
154. DOLPHINS (via JAX/PIT): S Daniel Thomas, Auburn
155. VIKINGS (via CLE/BUF): OT Colton McKivitz, West Virginia
156. 49ERS (via DEN): CB Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern
157. JAGUARS (via ATL/BAL): RB Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State
158. JETS: IOL Jonah Jackson, Ohio State
159. RAIDERS: LB Markus Bailey, Purdue
160. COLTS: TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech
161. BUCCANEERS: S Tanner Muse, Clemson
162. REDSKINS (via PIT/SEA): RB Joshua Kelley, UCLA
163. BEARS: WR K.J. Hill, Ohio State
164. COWBOYS: IOL Keith Ismael, San Diego State
165. JAGUARS (via LAR): IDL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
166. LIONS (via PHI): EDGE Jonathan Garvin, Miami
167. BILLS: RB Javon Leake, Maryland
168. EAGLES (via NE): IOL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
169. SAINTS: S Geno Stone, Iowa
170. RAVENS (via MIN): LB Carter Coughlin, Minnesota
171. TEXANS: EDGE Oluwole Betiku Jr., Illinois
172. PATRIOTS (via SEA/DET): CB John Reid, Penn State
173. DOLPHINS (via BAL/LAR): CB Darnay Holmes, UCLA
174. TITANS: RB Anthony McFarland Jr., Maryland
175. PACKERS: CB Lavert Hill, Michigan
176. 49ERS: S Reggie Robinson II, Tulsa
177. CHIEFS: LB Joe Bachie, Michigan State
178. BRONCOS: LB Justin Strnad, Wake Forest
179. COWBOYS: IDL Khalil Davis, Nebraska
Round 6
180. BENGALS: IDL Larrell Murchison, NC State
181. BRONCOS (via WAS): TE Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati
182. LIONS: IDL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas
183. GIANTS: S L'Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech
184. PANTHERS: TE Colby Parkinson, Stanford
185. DOLPHINS: IDL Nick Coe, Auburn
186. CHARGERS: RB Deejay Dallas, Miami
187. BROWNS (via ARZ): CB Javaris Davis, Auburn
188. BILLS (via CLE): S J.R. Reed, Georgia
189. JAGUARS: CB Michael Ojemudia, Iowa
190. EAGLES (via ATL): WR Tyler Johnson, Minnesota
191. JETS: S Josh Metellus, Michigan
192. PACKERS (via LV): OT Jon Runyan, Michigan
193. COLTS: EDGE D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina
194. BUCCANEERS: WR Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin
195. PATRIOTS (via DEN): RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona State
196. BEARS: RB Lamical Perine, Florida
197. COLTS (via DAL/MIA): CB Harrison Hand, Temple
198. STEELERS: WR Quartney Davis, Texas A&M
199. RAMS: OT Charlie Heck, North Carolina
200. BEARS (via PHI): LB Cameron Brown, Penn State
201. VIKINGS (via BUF): S K'Von Wallace, Clemson
202. CARDINALS (via NE): IOL Darryl Williams, Mississippi State
203. SAINTS: WR Trishton Jackson, Syracuse
204. PATRIOTS (via HOU): EDGE Broderick Washington, Texas Tech
205. VIKINGS: RB Rico Dowdle, South Carolina
206. JAGUARS (via SEA): LB Evan Weaver, California
207. BILLS (via BAL/NE): LB Shaquille Quarterman, Miami
208. PACKERS (via TEN): IOL Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson
209. PACKERS: S Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame
210. 49ERS: EDGE Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State
211. JETS (via KC): QB Nate Stanley, Iowa
212. PATRIOTS: WR Joe Reed, Virginia
213. PATRIOTS: QB Cole McDonald, Hawaii
214. SEAHAWKS: RB Patrick Taylor Jr., Memphis
Round 7
215. BENGALS: IOL Cameron Clark, Charlotte
216. REDSKINS: LB Cale Garrett, Missouri
217. 49ERS (via DET): OT Jack Driscoll, Auburn
218. GIANTS: IOL Shane Lemieux, Oregon
219. VIKINGS (via MIA): QB Jake Luton, Oregon State
220. CHARGERS: CB Javelin Guidry, Utah
221. PANTHERS: RB JaMycal Hasty, Baylor
222. CARDINALS: RB Mike Warren, Cincinnati
223. JAGUARS: TE Stephen Sullivan, LSU
224. TITANS (via CLE): EDGE Trevon Hill, Miami
225. RAVENS (via NYJ): CB Grayland Arnold, Baylor
226. BEARS (via LV): WR Quez Watkins, Southern Mississippi
227. DOLPHINS (via IND): RB Raymond Calais, Louisiana-Lafayette
228. FALCONS (via TB/PHI): EDGE Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State
229. REDSKINS (via DEN): S Jordan Fuller, Ohio State
230. PATRIOTS (via ATL): OT Terence Steele, Texas Tech
231. COWBOYS: LB Clay Johnston, Baylor
232. STEELERS: IOL Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon
233. BEARS: EDGE Tipa Galeai, Utah State
234. RAMS: LB Casey Toohill, Stanford
235. LIONS (via PHI/NE): OT Trey Adams, Washington
236. PACKERS (via BUF/CLE): IDL Raequan Williams, Michigan State
237. TITANS (via NE/DEN): IDL John Penisini, Utah
238. GIANTS (via NO): CB Trajan Bandy, Miami
239. BILLS (via MIN): TE Sean McKeon, Michigan
240. TEXANS: IOL John Molchon, Boise State
241. BUCCANEERS (via SEA/NE): IOL Jake Hanson, Oregon
242. PACKERS (via BAL): WR Omar Bayless, Arkansas State
243. TITANS: LB Jordan Mack, Virginia
244. BROWNS (via GB): EDGE James Smith-Williams, NC State
245. 49ERS: RB Darius Anderson, TCU
246. DOLPHINS (via KC): DL Malcolm Roach, Texas
247. GIANTS: WR Tony Brown, Colorado
248. TEXANS: S Brian Cole II, Mississippi State
249. VIKINGS: IDL Robert Windsor, Penn State
250. TEXANS: CB Essang Bassey, Wake Forest
251. DOLPHINS: TE Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State
252. BRONCOS: OC Trystan Colon-Castillo, Missouri
253. VIKINGS: CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, FIU
254. BRONCOS: EDGE Qaadir Sheppard, Ole Miss
255. GIANTS: RB James Robinson, Illinois State