2020 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Final 7-Round Predictions

0 of 38

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

It's here. Finally. An NFL draft weekend unlike any before and one we won't ever forget.

Every general manager is separated from his counterpart at head coach. The media have learned the ropes of Zoom calls and studio setups in our homes as the football world prepares for a virtual, remote draft.

One thing that won't change is the expectation of who will be drafted at the top. In a class full of suspension and intrigue, there is no guess about what will happen when the Cincinnati Bengals go on the clock at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. That selection will be Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from LSU.

Where does the draft get interesting? That's at No. 3 overall, when the Detroit Lions could make a selection or trade out. In a normal predraft process, there would be more information about what players and positions teams like, but after six weeks of social distancing, there is little information leaking from scouts to the media. For the first time in my career, the draft will hold real suspense as each team comes on the clock.

Whom do we expect these franchises to select? Here's a look at all 255 picks from the 2020 NFL draft.

Tune in to our 2020 NFL Draft Show for live, in-depth analysis on what each pick means for your team, with hosts Adam Lefkoe, Matt Miller and Connor Rogers. No fluff, no B.S. Download the B/R app and watch starting Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET.