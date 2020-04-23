2020 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Final 7-Round Predictions

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 23, 2020

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Final 7-Round Predictions

    Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

    It's here. Finally. An NFL draft weekend unlike any before and one we won't ever forget.

    Every general manager is separated from his counterpart at head coach. The media have learned the ropes of Zoom calls and studio setups in our homes as the football world prepares for a virtual, remote draft.

    One thing that won't change is the expectation of who will be drafted at the top. In a class full of suspension and intrigue, there is no guess about what will happen when the Cincinnati Bengals go on the clock at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. That selection will be Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from LSU.

    Where does the draft get interesting? That's at No. 3 overall, when the Detroit Lions could make a selection or trade out. In a normal predraft process, there would be more information about what players and positions teams like, but after six weeks of social distancing, there is little information leaking from scouts to the media. For the first time in my career, the draft will hold real suspense as each team comes on the clock.

    Whom do we expect these franchises to select? Here's a look at all 255 picks from the 2020 NFL draft.  

1. Cincinnati Bengals

    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    The Pick—QB Joe Burrow, LSU

    No suspense here. The Bengals will draft the quarterback they have been linked to since they landed the No. 1 overall pick when the 2019 regular season ended.

    Burrow's senior campaign is one of the best quarterback seasons ever. He threw 60 touchdowns to just six interceptions while completing more than 76 percent of his passes. Burrow ranks as the second-best quarterback I've evaluated on a predraft grading scale, trailing only Andrew Luck.

    The Bengals need a franchise quarterback, and they're getting one in the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

2. Washington Redskins

    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    The Pick—EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State

    There has been pressure to overthink this selection, but the Washington Redskins will sit tight and select the best overall prospect in the class in Ohio State's Chase Young.

    While his position is not the biggest need on the roster, Young would give Washington a dynamic pass-rusher who can turn a strength into a point of domination when joining Montez Sweat, Ryan Kerrigan, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Matt Ioannidis. 

    Don't expect Washington to select a quarterback this year, either. Not after keeping Dwayne Haskins and adding Kyle Allen as his understudy and a potential replacement if needed.

3. Detroit Lions

    Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

    The Pick—CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

    This is where the draft will get interesting. In a year without pro days and without scouts in the draft rooms, there is a strong lack of information about what teams want to do and who will be valued where. That'll add real intrigue for the first time in a long time.

    The Lions want to trade out of this selection and still acquire Jeff Okudah—something they may be able to do—but in a mock draft without trades, they'll sit tight at No. 3 overall and select him here.

    Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown could be an alternative direction for Detroit. He has plenty of fans around the NFL's scouting community, but many consider him to be a reach at No. 3 overall. But given the Lions' love for big defensive tackles, he wouldn't be a surprise pick.

4. New York Giants

    Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

    The Pick—OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

    Until late last week, this pick was penciled in as Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, and he still could be the selection even if the New York Giants don't trade down. But if they stay put, the latest intel has them going toward an offensive tackle to protect Daniel Jones and open holes for Saquon Barkley.

    Wills is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the draft and has the athleticism and upside to only get better. While he played right tackle at Alabama, he has the ability to play either spot in the NFL at a high level. In a football world rocked by the pandemic, the plug-and-play readiness of Wills is intriguing, especially to the Giants.

5. Miami Dolphins

5 of 38

    Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

    The Pick—QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

    After four months of smokescreens and misinformation, the Miami Dolphins will select the quarterback many believe they would have taken had he entered last year's draft: Oregon's Justin Herbert.

    It's easy to say that Herbert's quiet, laid-back personality isn't a natural fit with fiery head coach Brian Flores, but his arm strength and mobility are enticing in the modern NFL. The same goes for his experience as a starter and his clean bill of health. That's something the oft-injured Tua Tagovailoa cannot say after leaving Alabama, which is why the fan-favorite lefty from Tuscaloosa isn't the pick.

    One late rumor had the Dolphins selecting an offensive tackle here and packaging the Nos. 18 and 26 selections to get a quarterback, which is interesting and bold, but Flores and general manager Chris Grier know they have to hit on a QB. And if you want one, you don't wait.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

    Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

    The Pick—QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

    This is more what should happen than what I'm hearing could happen as the draft nears. Rumors are flying that the Los Angeles Chargers might select an offensive tackle here and wait until Round 2 on a quarterback, but that could be an elaborately schemed smokescreen from general manager Tom Telesco.

    The Chargers do need a left tackle, but more than anything, they need a franchise quarterback who can also sell tickets to the new stadium. When healthy, Tagovailoa has the same tools Drew Brees had when he was a prospect. 

    If the Chargers can keep him upright, he can be an All-Pro-level passer.

7. Carolina Panthers

    Richard Shiro/Associated Press

    The Pick—LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

    The Carolina Panthers could trade out of the No. 7 spot. But if they stay here and this is how the board shakes out, expect Clemson do-it-all defender Isaiah Simmons to be the pick.

    Coming from the college game, new head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady understand how impactful a versatile defender can be. And with Simmons, the Panthers would get a ton of versatility right off the bat. He played safety, linebacker, cornerback, slot cornerback and edge-defender for the Tigers throughout the 2019 season and proved to be one of the elite defenders in college football. Brady, who was an offensive assistant at LSU, saw it firsthand in the national championship game.

    The Panthers are letting everyone know they'd be willing to trade back from here, but Simmons may be too good to pass on.

8. Arizona Cardinals

    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    The Pick—DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

    Another team expected to try to trade down, the Arizona Cardinals would love to leave the first round with a defensive tackle, but they believe they could move back a few picks and still get their guy.

    If they stay at No. 8 overall, all the intel from league sources points to big man defensive tackle Derrick Brown. A nose tackle at Auburn, Brown (6'5", 326 lbs) can play anywhere between the two 5-technique alignments and be a problem for offensive linemen with his power and his push off the ball.

    An offensive tackle could be tempting with so many good ones in this class, but Brown immediately makes this defense better by opening doors for Chandler Jones and creating his own interior pressure.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    The Pick—CB CJ Henderson, Florida

    It's impossible to have a good feel for what the Jacksonville Jaguars will do, as they appear to be in renovation mode after trading away the best defenders on the roster and swinging hard and missing on quarterback Nick Foles in free agency last offseason.

    With the No. 9 overall pick, the Jaguars have been consistently connected to Florida cornerback CJ Henderson—so much so that other teams are attempting to jump them to have the chance to draft him.

    At 6'1" and 204 pounds, Henderson is the ideal man-coverage cornerback thanks to his 4.39-second 40-yard-dash speed. Jacksonville traded both Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye within the past year, which left a gigantic hole in the secondary. Henderson is the type of cornerback to build around.

10. Cleveland Browns

    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    The Pick—OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

    If you're reading this mock draft straight through, you're noticing a theme—a lot of teams want to trade down. That tells us the NFL's view of this class is relatively flat—meaning the player you can get at No. 15 overall isn't that different from one you can get at 10th overall. A trade-down could be in play for the Cleveland Browns, too.

    Offensive tackle is the team's biggest need barring a draft-weekend trade for Trent Williams, which is possible but can't be relied on. As things stand, the best prediction is that the Browns will draft a left tackle unless they believe they can acquire Williams.

    Andrew Thomas is a rock-solid prospect who started at left tackle for Georgia and is battle-tested against the best of the best in terms of pass-rushers. Plugging him in opposite Jack Conklin would give the Browns a true strength on the ends of the offensive line after trotting out the NFL's weakest tackles in 2019.

    A safety or linebacker would be in play for Cleveland, but not at No. 10, which is why a trade down to the Denver Broncos or Atlanta Falcons selection is possible.

11. New York Jets

    Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

    The Pick—OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

    Here's a team that isn't trying to trade back. The New York Jets will be watching with anticipation as the offensive tackles fall off the board with hopes of drafting a true blindside protector for Sam Darnold. 

    In Mekhi Becton, they would have that and more. Becton has the most upside of any offensive tackle in the 2020 draft class thanks to his massive 6'7", 364-pound frame with violent finishing power and smooth agility for a man his size. He's a little raw, but his ability to develop quickly with good coaching can't be underestimated.

    If Becton is on the board with Wills and Thomas off, he's a smart pick for general manager Joe Douglas' first draft.

12. Las Vegas Raiders

    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    The Pick—WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

    The Las Vegas Raiders will consider going after a cornerback in this spot, but with Jeff Okudah and CJ Henderson off the board, the decision becomes much easier—draft the wide receiver.

    Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb can be a WR1 in the NFL as soon as he puts on his silver-and-black helmet. He's violent and powerful at the catch point and with the ball in his hands. Sure, he didn't see much defense in the Big 12, but his hands and scorer's mentality will make him an immediate starter at the X receiver position.

    The Raiders pick again at No. 19 overall and should be able to grab a cornerback who has starter potential.

13. San Francisco 49ers (via IND)

    John Amis/Associated Press

    The Pick—WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

    With only seven selections in the 2020 draft and none in Rounds 2, 3 and 4, the San Francisco 49ers have to consider trading back from this spot and possibly from No. 31 overall. 

    While they need a wide receiver and there are two great ones left on the board, this class features 17 receivers in my top 100. The 49ers can find a quality starter and acquire more picks by moving back in the round. 

    Should they stay at No. 13, Alabama speedster Henry Ruggs III is the perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense. His ability to score on short passes is great for slant routes and the screen game. His deep speed will also open up underneath routes for George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.

    On scheme fit alone, Ruggs should be the pick if the 49ers stay at No. 13.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    David Banks/Associated Press

    The Pick—OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

    You shouldn't rule out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trading for Trent Williams, which would throw off this pick and the rest of their strategy laid out in this seven-round mock. 

    For now, let's believe Williams isn't joining Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in Tampa next season. The Bucs need an offensive tackle who can at least start on the right side and potentially be an upgrade over Donovan Smith on the left. 

    Iowa's Tristan Wirfs has experience at right tackle but is athletic enough to move to the left side with some reps. That might not come with the season's start date and all preseason activities currently in question, but Wirfs can at least improve the offensive line from the right side in 2020 while eyeing a move to the left in 2021.

15. Denver Broncos

    Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

    The Pick—WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

    It may take a trade up to pull this off, but by the end of Round 1, there's a very good chance that Jerry Jeudy will be a Denver Bronco.

    Team president John Elway finally has his young quarterback to groom in Drew Lock. As such, he's expected to begin building an offense around his second-year passer to give him the best possible weapons. Adding Jeudy to a cast that includes wide receiver Courtland Sutton, running back Melvin Gordon III and tight end Noah Fant is a great way to bolster the offense.

    Jeudy falling to No. 15 overall would be a surprise considering he's my top-ranked receiver in the 2020 class, but as teams consider trade-outs and trade-ups, the intel on Denver landing Jeudy remains solid.

16. Atlanta Falcons

    Sean Rayford/Associated Press

    The Pick—DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

    The Falcons' interest in Florida cornerback CJ Henderson might be the NFL's worst-kept secret right now. But barring a trade-up, they won't have a chance to grab him.

    If a move isn't possible, the Falcons can stay at No. 16 overall and land an instant-impact, high-character, red-hot-motor defensive tackle in Javon Kinlaw. Plugging the nonstop effort of Kinlaw in next to Grady Jarrett with Dante Fowler Jr. and Takkarist McKinley on the edges would give the Falcons defense a major shot in the arm.

17. Dallas Cowboys

17 of 38

    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    The Cowboys are in a perfect position to sit and wait for the best player available to fall into their laps. With needs all across the defense and even potentially at center, Dallas shouldn't overreact or press. Just wait and pick—the same strategy that helped them build their current roster.

    LSU edge-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson could be off the board much earlier than this, especially in a trade-up scenario, but he would be right at home in Dallas opposite DeMarcus Lawrence.

    The Cowboys can't rely on Randy Gregory and Aldon Smith, both of whom have uncertain futures, to be their primary pass-rushers. With his pass-rushing moves and experience in coverage, Chaisson would give the Cowboys versatility at right defensive end and a potential chess piece on defense in third-down situations.

18. Miami Dolphins (via PIT)

    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    The Pick—OT Austin Jackson, USC

    The Dolphins found their quarterback of the future with the No. 5 overall selection. They can now be aggressive in retooling their offensive line with the rest of their first-round bounty. 

    USC's Austin Jackson has enormous upside as he continues to grow into the position from a strength and technique standpoint. He also won't turn 21 until mid-May and played with less power than ideal after donating bone marrow to his sister before the season.

    The Jackson we saw in 2019 isn't who he can become. The Dolphins are betting he can be their left tackle of the future.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via CHI)

    Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

    The Pick—CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

    After grabbing a wide receiver at No. 12 overall, general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden can pivot to finding a lockdown cornerback to pair with 2019 second-rounder Trayvon Mullen.

    Alabama's Trevon Diggs has major upside after he moved from wide receiver to cornerback in 2017. He checks all of the boxes at 6'1", 205 pounds and with serious man-to-man cover skills coming out of the 'Bama defensive scheme.

    A quarterback might be in consideration with Jordan Love still on the board, but the Raiders aren't expected to pull the trigger on a passer early this year.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via LAR)

    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    The Pick—OT Josh Jones, Houston

    The Jacksonville Jaguars could go so many directions at No. 20 overall after selecting cornerback CJ Henderson at No. 9—a trade-down could even be in consideration. But if they stay at No. 20, left tackle looks juicy for general manager Dave Caldwell.

    Drafting Josh Jones would give the Jaguars flexibility. He could be a potential long-term answer at left tackle, but he might not automatically be the Week 1 starter there. Like the Philadelphia Eagles did with first-round pick Andre Dillard last year, it would behoove Jones to sit and learn while continuing to develop for a season.

    With Cam Robinson serviceable at the left side for now, Jones' ability to redshirt and develop would give Jacksonville an intriguing 2021 bookend tackle.

21. Philadelphia Eagles

    Danny Karnik/Associated Press

    The Pick—WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

    Everyone in the NFL knows the Philadelphia Eagles want a wide receiver and may even be prepared to move up in the draft to land one. Their best-case scenario is not trading up and still landing LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

    Jefferson's 4.43-second speed and exceptional route running make him a plug-and-play option who can separate from defenders and has the football IQ to pick up the offense and hit the ground running. He showed route versatility in 2019, as he was used both from the slot and on the outside of the formation. Jefferson also showed off his dynamic playmaking ability as a yards-after-the-catch receiver, vertical threat and favored red-zone target for Joe Burrow.

    The Eagles may have to get aggressive and move up for a receiver, but if Jefferson is here, the fit is perfect.

22. Minnesota Vikings (via BUF)

    Chris Seward/Associated Press

    The Pick—CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

    With two picks in the first round thanks to the Stefon Diggs trade, the Minnesota Vikings can be smart about addressing their needs while keeping an eye on the board and paying attention to value.

    Most would say they should pick a wide receiver at No. 22. But with a lighter crop of cornerbacks and a deep class of receivers, it's smarter for the Vikings to attack cornerback here and then address wide receiver at No. 25 or even later in the draft.

    A.J. Terrell was battle-tested in the ACC and throughout Clemson's playoff runs. He's physical and fast, has ideal size and is ready to jump in and play man coverage on underneath and vertical routes right out of the gate. He's plug-and-play ready to go.

23. New England Patriots

    Barry Reeger/Associated Press

    The Pick—EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

    Could the New England Patriots select a quarterback here? Absolutely, but that isn't the expectation unless Tua Tagovailoa takes a surprise fall in the first round.

    With Tua off the board here, the Patriots get back to basics by selecting a defender to rebuild their front seven after a wave of free-agent departures. 

    Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos has "Bill Belichick pass-rusher" written all over his profile with his length, speed and power. Whether he's playing 4-3 defensive end, 3-4 outside linebacker or even a 30 stack defensive end, Gross-Matos has the tools needed to excel in a versatile defensive front.

24. New Orleans Saints

    Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

    The Pick—LB Patrick Queen, LSU

    After so much offseason speculation on how the Saints' quarterback room would look in 2020 and beyond, New Orleans bypasses quarterbacks like Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts to bolster its defense and make another Super Bowl run.

    LSU linebacker Patrick Queen was one of the biggest risers from the 2020 predraft process. A starter from the Texas game onward, Queen's athleticism and range were notable as the Tigers got into the College Football Playoff. His ability to make plays inside and outside the tackle box are exciting, as is his potential to get even better.

    The Saints' need for a rangy linebacker to patrol the middle of the field fits perfectly with Queen's skill set.

25. Minnesota Vikings

    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    The Pick—WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

    After grabbing a cornerback three spots earlier, the Vikings come back on the clock and can still draft an impact wide receiver in Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk.

    The Vikings will miss Stefon Diggs' ability to make plays after the catch. Aiyuk brings that and has the potential to be an even greater YAC weapon. He's fast, agile and has the open-field vision to make a major impact with the ball in his hands.

    Kirk Cousins would love the option to check it down to Aiyuk and still generate big plays thanks to his run-after-catch tools.

26. Miami Dolphins (via HOU)

    Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

    The Pick—OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

    TWO tackles in the first round?! Yes, that's how bad the Miami Dolphins' offensive tackle situation is. 

    By grabbing Austin Jackson to man the left side and the powerful Wilson for the right side, the Dolphins get two of the youngest prospects in the entire draft and two tackles with plug-and-play readiness who also have big developmental ceilings.

    Wilson's power and ability to lock out pass-rushers while opening up major holes in the run game is exactly what Miami needs on the right side of its offense.

27. Seattle Seahawks

    Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

    The Pick—EDGE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

    With Jadeveon Clowney unlikely to return, the Seattle Seahawks must get aggressive and look for a dynamic pass-rusher who can make more of an impact than 2019 first-rounder L.J. Collier did in his freshman campaign.

    Iowa's A.J. Epenesa is a perfect fit as a hybrid pass-rusher who can play 4-3 defensive end but has the size at 6'5" and 275 pounds to kick inside and play defensive tackle as well. His production in two years at Iowa was eye-poppingly good when combined with his athletic upside.

    You can never rule out an offensive tackle for Seattle, but Epenesa is a major value and fit.

28. Baltimore Ravens

    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    The Pick—LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

    Some players look and move like they were destined to play for certain franchises. That describes Kenneth Murray and the Baltimore Ravens.

    An athletic, productive, high-character team captain, Murray is the most productive run-defending linebacker in the 2020 draft class. He went on a tear as a one-man show for the Oklahoma defense the last two seasons and showed the ability to lock down between the tackles along with the agility and speed to make an impact in coverage.

    The Ravens miss C.J. Mosley. Murray could replace his impact, leadership and production.

29. Tennessee Titans

    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    The Pick—CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah

    Replacing Logan Ryan at cornerback is a prime need for the Tennessee Titans to address early in the draft, perhaps as early as the first round if the top offensive tackles are off the board.

    Mike Vrabel's new iteration of the defense will be more physical, bigger and more aggressive. That fits perfectly with Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who has toughness, football IQ and did every drill at the NFL Scouting Combine with a torn labrum.

    Johnson would allow Adoree' Jackson to move back inside to the slot position while giving the Titans a big cornerback on the outside opposite Malcolm Butler.

30. Green Bay Packers

    Andy Manis/Associated Press

    The Pick—LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin

    The Green Bay Packers might be tempted to draft their quarterback of the future, but they made it to the NFC title game last year and still have an open Super Bowl window. Their best bet is to improve the roster around Aaron Rodgers for now and potentially look at quarterbacks later.

    Wisconsin's Zack Baun is a do-it-all linebacker with pass-rushing skills and experience as well as the body type and athleticism to play as a stack linebacker against the run or in coverage. Pairing with the already athletic Packers defensive front, Baun will bring all kinds of heat from the middle of the field.

31. San Francisco 49ers

    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    The Pick—IOL Cesar Ruiz, Michigan 

    The 49ers will likely trade down from this spot, but if they stand pat, they should attack a weak position group in the 2020 class and also address a need on their roster.

    Michigan's Cesar Ruiz is ready to jump in as a starter at offensive guard or center in 2020 and has the toughness, agility and poise to excel in Kyle Shanahan's scheme without needing the prep time of a normal preseason—something the Super Bowl runner-up 49ers will appreciate.

    The Niners figure to trade down here to recoup lost picks in Rounds 2-4, but Ruiz would be a great value at No. 31.

32. Kansas City Chiefs

    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    The Pick—CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

    Don't be surprised if Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach trades this pick for an early second-round selection to use on a running back while adding to the team's league-low five selections in the 2020 class. However, in a mock draft without trades, the Chiefs instead address a big position of need with a player who is an ideal scheme fit.

    The Kansas City defense is built on high-IQ players who can be trusted to make decisions on the fly while remaining aggressive. That's Kristian Fulton. He's tough, as evidenced by his playing through an ankle injury in 2019, and he's reliable in man or zone coverage with the size/speed combination to match up well no matter who he's facing across the line of scrimmage.

    Don't be shocked by a trade back, but Fulton should be the pick if the board falls this way.

Round 2

    Jordan Love of Utah State
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    33. BENGALS: LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
    34. COLTS (via WSH): QB Jordan Love, Utah State
    35. LIONS: DL Ross Blacklock, TCU
    36. GIANTS: OC Lloyd Cushenberry III, LSU
    37. CHARGERS: OT Ezra Cleveland, Boise State
    38. PANTHERS: OC Matt Hennessy, Temple
    39. DOLPHINS: RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia
    40. TEXANS (via ARI): EDGE Josh Uche, Michigan
    41. BROWNS: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama
    42. JAGUARS: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson
    43. BEARS (via LAV): CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn
    44. COLTS: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
    45. BUCCANEERS: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
    46. BRONCOS: CB Jeff Gladney, TCU
    47. FALCONS: S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
    48. JETS: WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC
    49. STEELERS: QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
    50. BEARS: S Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois
    51. COWBOYS: S Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne
    52. RAMS: RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
    53. EAGLES: S Grant Delpit, LSU
    54. BILLS: EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee
    55. RAVENS (via ATL/NE): WR Jalen Reagor, TCU
    56. DOLPHINS (via NO): EDGE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame
    57. RAMS (via HOU): WR K.J. Hamler, Penn State
    58. VIKINGS: DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
    59. SEAHAWKS: WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame
    60. RAVENS: DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
    61. TITANS: OT Lucas Niang, TCU
    62. PACKERS: QB Jacob Eason, Washington
    63. CHIEFS (via SF): RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
    64. SEAHAWKS (via KC): LB Malik Harrison, Ohio State

Round 3

    Cam Akers of Florida State
    Gary McCullough/Associated Press

    65. BENGALS: TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame
    66. REDSKINS: CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State
    67. LIONS: RB Cam Akers, Florida State
    68. JETS (via NYG): EDGE Bradlee Anae, Utah
    69. PANTHERS: IDL Jordan Elliott, Missouri
    70. DOLPHINS: IOL Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette
    71. CHARGERS: LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming
    72. CARDINALS: OT Ben Bartch, Saint John's
    73. JAGUARS: WR Laviska Shenault Jr., Colorado
    74. BROWNS: LB Jacob Phillips, LSU
    75. COLTS: OT Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
    76. BUCCANEERS: IDL Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma
    77. BRONCOS: IDL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
    78. FALCONS: RB Zack Moss, Utah
    79. JETS: CB Bryce Hall, Virginia
    80. RAIDERS: QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
    81. RAIDERS (via CHI): IOL John Simpson, Clemson
    82. COWBOYS: CB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
    83. BRONCOS (via PIT): IOL Ben Bredeson, Michigan
    84. RAMS: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michigan
    85. LIONS (via PHI): S Terrell Burgess, Utah
    86. BILLS: WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
    87. PATRIOTS: TE Adam Trautman, Dayton
    88. SAINTS: TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
    89. VIKINGS: IOL Damien Lewis, LSU
    90. TEXANS: CB Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech
    91. RAIDERS (via SEA): IDL James Lynch, Baylor
    92. RAVENS: EDGE Jabari Zuniga, Florida
    93. TITANS: WR Devin Duvernay, Texas
    94. PACKERS: TE Harrison Bryant, FAU
    95. BRONCOS (via SF): S Ashtyn Davis, California
    96. CHIEFS: EDGE Curtis Weaver, Boise State
    97. BROWNS (via HOU): WR Van Jefferson, Florida
    98. PATRIOTS: WR Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky
    99. GIANTS: WR Gabriel Davis, UCF
    100. PATRIOTS: LB Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State
    101. SEAHAWKS: IOL Tyre Phillips, Mississippi State
    102. STEELERS: CB Stanford Samuels III, Florida State
    103. EAGLES: LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
    104. RAMS: EDGE Terrell Lewis, Alabama
    105. VIKINGS: EDGE Alton Robinson, Syracuse
    106. RAVENS: IOL Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Round 4

    Troy Dye of Oregon
    Tony Avelar/Associated Press

    107. BENGALS: WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty
    108. REDSKINS: OT Saahdiq Charles, LSU
    109. LIONS: WR Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State
    110. GIANTS: LB Troy Dye, Oregon
    111. TEXANS (via MIA): TE Devin Asiasi, UCLA
    112. CHARGERS: TE Hunter Bryant, Washington
    113. PANTHERS: EDGE Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame
    114. CARDINALS: CB A.J. Green, Oklahoma State
    115. BROWNS: DL Leki Fotu, Utah
    116. JAGUARS: EDGE Alex Highsmith, Charlotte
    117. BUCCANEERS: QB James Morgan, FIU
    118. BRONCOS: OT Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas
    119. FALCONS: QB Anthony Gordon, Washington State
    120. JETS: RB Antonio Gibson, Memphis
    121. RAIDERS: S Kenny Robinson, XFL
    122. COLTS: S Brandon Jones, Texas
    123. COWBOYS: WR Collin Johnson, Texas
    124. STEELERS: TE Brycen Hopkins, Purdue
    125. PATRIOTS (via CHI): IDL DaVon Hamilton, Ohio State
    126. RAMS: LB Davion Taylor, Colorado
    127. EAGLES: CB Lamar Jackson, Nebraska
    128. BILLS: CB Troy Pride Jr., Notre Dame
    129. RAVENS (via NE): RB AJ Dillon, Boston College
    130. SAINTS: EDGE Bryce Huff, Memphis
    131. CARDINALS (via HOU): EDGE Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
    132. VIKINGS: TE Thaddeus Moss, LSU
    133. SEAHAWKS: IDL Benito Jones, Ole Miss
    134. RAVENS: S Julian Blackmon, Utah
    135. STEELERS (via TEN): RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
    136. PACKERS: WR Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island
    137. JAGUARS (via DEN/SF): S Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland
    138. CHIEFS: IOL Nick Harris, Washington
    139. PATRIOTS (via TB): IOL Netane Muti, Fresno State
    140. JAGUARS (via CHI): OT Matt Peart, UConn
    141. DOLPHINS: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State
    142. REDSKINS: TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
    143. FALCONS (via BAL): CB Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh
    144. SEAHAWKS: OT Alex Taylor, South Carolina State
    145. EAGLES: EDGE Jonathan Greenard, Florida
    146. EAGLES: CB Josiah Scott, Michigan State

Round 5

    John Hightower of Boise State
    Steve Conner/Associated Press

    147. BENGALS: EDGE Trevis Gipson, Tulsa
    148. PANTHERS (via WAS): WR John Hightower, Boise State
    149. LIONS: IOL Kevin Dotson, Louisiana-Lafayette
    150. GIANTS: EDGE Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina
    151. CHARGERS: WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt
    152. PANTHERS: WR James Proche, SMU
    153. DOLPHINS: WR Jauan Jennings, Tennessee
    154. DOLPHINS (via JAX/PIT): S Daniel Thomas, Auburn
    155. VIKINGS (via CLE/BUF): OT Colton McKivitz, West Virginia
    156. 49ERS (via DEN): CB Kindle Vildor, Georgia Southern
    157. JAGUARS (via ATL/BAL): RB Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State
    158. JETS: IOL Jonah Jackson, Ohio State
    159. RAIDERS: LB Markus Bailey, Purdue
    160. COLTS: TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech
    161. BUCCANEERS: S Tanner Muse, Clemson
    162. REDSKINS (via PIT/SEA): RB Joshua Kelley, UCLA
    163. BEARS: WR K.J. Hill, Ohio State
    164. COWBOYS: IOL Keith Ismael, San Diego State
    165. JAGUARS (via LAR): IDL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
    166. LIONS (via PHI): EDGE Jonathan Garvin, Miami
    167. BILLS: RB Javon Leake, Maryland
    168. EAGLES (via NE): IOL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
    169. SAINTS: S Geno Stone, Iowa
    170. RAVENS (via MIN): LB Carter Coughlin, Minnesota
    171. TEXANS: EDGE Oluwole Betiku Jr., Illinois
    172. PATRIOTS (via SEA/DET): CB John Reid, Penn State
    173. DOLPHINS (via BAL/LAR): CB Darnay Holmes, UCLA
    174. TITANS: RB Anthony McFarland Jr., Maryland
    175. PACKERS: CB Lavert Hill, Michigan
    176. 49ERS: S Reggie Robinson II, Tulsa
    177. CHIEFS: LB Joe Bachie, Michigan State
    178. BRONCOS: LB Justin Strnad, Wake Forest
    179. COWBOYS: IDL Khalil Davis, Nebraska

Round 6

    Larrell Murchison of NC State
    Associated Press

    180. BENGALS: IDL Larrell Murchison, NC State
    181. BRONCOS (via WAS): TE Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati
    182. LIONS: IDL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas
    183. GIANTS: S L'Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech
    184. PANTHERS: TE Colby Parkinson, Stanford
    185. DOLPHINS: IDL Nick Coe, Auburn
    186. CHARGERS: RB Deejay Dallas, Miami
    187. BROWNS (via ARZ): CB Javaris Davis, Auburn
    188. BILLS (via CLE): S J.R. Reed, Georgia
    189. JAGUARS: CB Michael Ojemudia, Iowa
    190. EAGLES (via ATL): WR Tyler Johnson, Minnesota
    191. JETS: S Josh Metellus, Michigan
    192. PACKERS (via LV): OT Jon Runyan, Michigan
    193. COLTS: EDGE D.J. Wonnum, South Carolina
    194. BUCCANEERS: WR Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin
    195. PATRIOTS (via DEN): RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona State
    196. BEARS: RB Lamical Perine, Florida
    197. COLTS (via DAL/MIA): CB Harrison Hand, Temple
    198. STEELERS: WR Quartney Davis, Texas A&M
    199. RAMS: OT Charlie Heck, North Carolina
    200. BEARS (via PHI): LB Cameron Brown, Penn State
    201. VIKINGS (via BUF): S K'Von Wallace, Clemson
    202. CARDINALS (via NE): IOL Darryl Williams, Mississippi State
    203. SAINTS: WR Trishton Jackson, Syracuse
    204. PATRIOTS (via HOU): EDGE Broderick Washington, Texas Tech
    205. VIKINGS: RB Rico Dowdle, South Carolina
    206. JAGUARS (via SEA): LB Evan Weaver, California
    207. BILLS (via BAL/NE): LB Shaquille Quarterman, Miami
    208. PACKERS (via TEN): IOL Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson
    209. PACKERS: S Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame
    210. 49ERS: EDGE Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State
    211. JETS (via KC): QB Nate Stanley, Iowa
    212. PATRIOTS: WR Joe Reed, Virginia
    213. PATRIOTS: QB Cole McDonald, Hawaii
    214. SEAHAWKS: RB Patrick Taylor Jr., Memphis

Round 7

    Cameron Clark of Charlotte
    Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

    215. BENGALS: IOL Cameron Clark, Charlotte
    216. REDSKINS: LB Cale Garrett, Missouri
    217. 49ERS (via DET): OT Jack Driscoll, Auburn
    218. GIANTS: IOL Shane Lemieux, Oregon
    219. VIKINGS (via MIA): QB Jake Luton, Oregon State
    220. CHARGERS: CB Javelin Guidry, Utah
    221. PANTHERS: RB JaMycal Hasty, Baylor
    222. CARDINALS: RB Mike Warren, Cincinnati
    223. JAGUARS: TE Stephen Sullivan, LSU
    224. TITANS (via CLE): EDGE Trevon Hill, Miami
    225. RAVENS (via NYJ): CB Grayland Arnold, Baylor
    226. BEARS (via LV): WR Quez Watkins, Southern Mississippi
    227. DOLPHINS (via IND): RB Raymond Calais, Louisiana-Lafayette
    228. FALCONS (via TB/PHI): EDGE Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State
    229. REDSKINS (via DEN): S Jordan Fuller, Ohio State
    230. PATRIOTS (via ATL): OT Terence Steele, Texas Tech
    231. COWBOYS: LB Clay Johnston, Baylor
    232. STEELERS: IOL Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon
    233. BEARS: EDGE Tipa Galeai, Utah State
    234. RAMS: LB Casey Toohill, Stanford
    235. LIONS (via PHI/NE): OT Trey Adams, Washington
    236. PACKERS (via BUF/CLE): IDL Raequan Williams, Michigan State
    237. TITANS (via NE/DEN): IDL John Penisini, Utah
    238. GIANTS (via NO): CB Trajan Bandy, Miami
    239. BILLS (via MIN): TE Sean McKeon, Michigan
    240. TEXANS: IOL John Molchon, Boise State
    241. BUCCANEERS (via SEA/NE): IOL Jake Hanson, Oregon
    242. PACKERS (via BAL): WR Omar Bayless, Arkansas State
    243. TITANS: LB Jordan Mack, Virginia
    244. BROWNS (via GB): EDGE James Smith-Williams, NC State
    245. 49ERS: RB Darius Anderson, TCU
    246. DOLPHINS (via KC): DL Malcolm Roach, Texas
    247. GIANTS: WR Tony Brown, Colorado
    248. TEXANS: S Brian Cole II, Mississippi State
    249. VIKINGS: IDL Robert Windsor, Penn State
    250. TEXANS: CB Essang Bassey, Wake Forest
    251. DOLPHINS: TE Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State
    252. BRONCOS: OC Trystan Colon-Castillo, Missouri
    253. VIKINGS: CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, FIU
    254. BRONCOS: EDGE Qaadir Sheppard, Ole Miss
    255. GIANTS: RB James Robinson, Illinois State