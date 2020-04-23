Draymond Green: Raptors 'Wouldn't Have Stood a Chance' Without Durant Injury

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said the Toronto Raptors "wouldn't have stood a chance" in the 2019 NBA Finals if Kevin Durant was healthy.

Green appeared Thursday on Showtime's All The Smoke with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson to discuss the Warriors' dynasty and said the first quarter in Game 5 of last year's Finals, which was Durant's only appearance in the series, was all the evidence he needed.

"Once we got Kevin we were f--king unstoppable," Green said of the KD signing in 2016. "Even losing last year, Kevin don't get hurt—you seen the game he came back in Game 5, I looked up it was like six minutes to go we had like 40 points in the first quarter—and so they wouldn't have stood a chance if Kevin didn't get hurt."

