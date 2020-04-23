Draymond Green: Raptors 'Wouldn't Have Stood a Chance' Without Durant Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) pats Draymond Green (23) on the chest after a turnover during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said the Toronto Raptors "wouldn't have stood a chance" in the 2019 NBA Finals if Kevin Durant was healthy.

Green appeared Thursday on Showtime's All The Smoke with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson to discuss the Warriors' dynasty and said the first quarter in Game 5 of last year's Finals, which was Durant's only appearance in the series, was all the evidence he needed.

"Once we got Kevin we were f--king unstoppable," Green said of the KD signing in 2016. "Even losing last year, Kevin don't get hurt—you seen the game he came back in Game 5, I looked up it was like six minutes to go we had like 40 points in the first quarter—and so they wouldn't have stood a chance if Kevin didn't get hurt."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Video Play Button

Related

    Draymond: KD 'Wasn't as Happy' After 2017 Finals Win vs. LeBron

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Draymond: KD 'Wasn't as Happy' After 2017 Finals Win vs. LeBron

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside Damian Lillard's 'The Shot'

    'The sound was deafening'— Players remember Dame's epic Game 5 walk-off against the Thunder one year later

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Inside Damian Lillard's 'The Shot'

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Current NBA Stars Who Were Draft Steals 💎

    Giannis, Kawhi...LeBron? Which current era star has been the biggest draft steal 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Current NBA Stars Who Were Draft Steals 💎

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Greatest 7-Footers of All-Time 🌳

    Ranking the biggest of the bigs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Greatest 7-Footers of All-Time 🌳

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report