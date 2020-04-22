Alabama HC Nick Saban Says He's Never Sent an Email or Text Message in His Life

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is often described as an "old school" coach, but that mentality isn't limited to only the gridiron.

During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday, Saban said that he has never sent an email or text in his life.

According to Dan Patrick Show producer Paul Pabst, Saban added, "I receive them ... then I call the person back," when pressed on the issue of texting.

The 68-year-old Saban grew up during a time when technology was nowhere near as prevalent as it is now. While many have adapted over time, Saban has opted to continue doing things his way.

That decision clearly hasn't impacted his success as a football coach, as he owns a 243-65-1 record in 24 seasons as the head coach at Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama.

Saban has won at every stop during his career, including one national title at LSU and five at Alabama. In 13 seasons with the Crimson Tide, Saban is 152-23 with an 86-15 mark in SEC play. In those 13 seasons, he has lost more than two games only twice.

With the coronavirus pandemic confining most people to their homes, technology has become more important than ever in all facets of life, especially for those working from home.

During a discussion with ESPN's Maria Taylor on Instagram Live earlier this month, Saban said he was learning how to email and text. He divulged that emails and texts used to go to his wife, Terry, until she said, "I'm not dealing with your stuff anymore."

Avoiding texting and emailing has not prevented Saban from consistently delivering top-flight recruiting classes to Alabama over the years, but doing so in the current climate could prove difficult.

If the COVID-19 pandemic continues to prevent coaches like Saban from taking recruiting visits, it will be interesting to see if the tide starts to shift in favor of some of Alabama's rivals on the recruiting trail.