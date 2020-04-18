Report: Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie Will Play for Nigeria National Team

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 18, 2020

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie looks to pass during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

After being passed over by Team USA, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie will reportedly play for the Nigeria national team in the Olympics.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dinwiddie is in the process of obtaining a Nigerian passport and will join the country's basketball team.

Dinwiddie wasn't included among the 44 finalists announced in February by USA Basketball for the Olympic roster.

Charania noted the Nigerian team includes NBA players Al-Farouq Aminu, Josh Okogie, Chimezie Metu and former NBA forward Ekpe Udoh. Current Golden State Warriors assistant coach and former Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers head coach Mike Brown was hired by the national squad in February.

Nigeria has already clinched a spot in the Olympics by winning Group M at the FIBA World Championships in the summer.

The International Olympic Committee's Olympic Charter requires athletes to be nationals of the countries for which they compete. It's common for athletes to compete for countries they weren't born in at the Games—that was so for about 6 percent of 2018 Olympians.

Dinwiddie was born in Los Angeles and played college basketball at the University of Colorado.

The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed until summer 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

