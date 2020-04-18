A.J. Terrell Taken by Raiders in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

With their second pick of the first round, Las Vegas Raiders fans added Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell to their roster in Bleacher Report's user mock NFL draft on Saturday.

Here's an updated look at how the first round has played out through fan voting on the B/R app.

Terrell wrapped up his career at Clemson by being named to the All-ACC first team in 2019. The Georgia native recorded 34 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions as a junior.

B/R's Matt Miller rates this picks as a reach, he has Terrell ranked as the fifth-best cornerback and No. 35 overall prospect in this class.

It's not hard to figure out why the Raiders could target a cornerback in the first round. They allowed the eighth-most passing yards per game (256.7) and tied the Cincinnati Bengals for most yards allowed per reception (8.3) last season.

It's clearly a position of need, especially knowing the team will have to play Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs twice every year.

The Raiders added an explosive playmaker on the outside by selecting Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at No. 12.

Las Vegas obtained the 19th pick from the Chicago Bears as part of the Khalil Mack trade, which also landed them a first-round pick in 2019. That saw head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock select running back Josh Jacobs, who had a terrific rookie season in 2019 with 1,150 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

The Raiders flirted with the playoffs last season thanks to a 6-4 start, but a disappointing finish with five losses in six games dashed those dreams. Still, they had their most wins since 2016 and are trending in the right direction.

As Gruden and Mayock continue to build the foundation of their roster, Terrell would be a strong fit for them if this is the direction they go in the actual draft, which will take place April 23-25.