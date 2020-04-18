Bulls Insider: Michael Jordan Was Mad at Scottie Pippen for Delaying '97 Surgery

Ahead of the debut of Michael Jordan's The Last Dance documentary series Sunday on ESPN, several Chicago Bulls writers shared behind-the-scene stories about MJ's last year in Chicago, including an issue he had with Scottie Pippen.

In the article written by Mark Medina of USA Today, Sam Smith of Bulls.com noted that Jordan wasn't happy that Pippen delayed foot surgery in 1997, which caused him to miss the start of the 1997-98 season:

"[General manager] Jerry Krause is eager to move on, and he's not completely wrong in that sense. Basically his philosophy was, 'We're a really old team at the end. If I have a chance to add a great young star, I should do that.' So he arranges a deal with Boston to trade Pippen for [Tracy] McGrady and a couple of other picks.

"[Owner] Jerry Reinsdorf says, 'We're not doing that. We have another chance to win and we'll ride this out until we can't.' He overrules the deal. Pippen learns about it and gets [ticked] off. He postpones his surgery he was supposed to have in June after the '97 Finals. He waits for it until September. So he won't be able to play the first half of next season. That infuriates Michael and [head coach] Phil [Jackson]. As mad as they were at Krause, they're mad at Scottie, too, because the Bulls said, 'Let's stick around another year.'"

Pippen missed 38 games that season, but he returned to average 19.1 points, 5.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game, and he played a significant role in the Bulls beating the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals for the second consecutive season and winning their third straight championship overall.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

