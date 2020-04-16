Dodgers' Joe Kelly Breaks Window Throwing in Backyard on Instagram Video

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly won't forget this particular wild pitch.

The 31-year-old was practicing his changeup in his backyard while Major League Baseball continues its hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the pitch resulted in a broken window as his wife, Ashley, filmed:

"Did you just break the window?" someone asked off camera.

"Yeah," Kelly replied, with his hand over his mouth in disbelief.

Ashley then walked inside to inspect the damage. "Wondering how quarantine's going? Joe is working on a changeup." The camera then pivoted to the window in question. "Yeah, cool," she said. "Rad."

Last year was Kelly's first in L.A. His career began with the St. Louis Cardinals, who traded him to the Boston Red Sox in July 2014. In Boston, Kelly won the 2018 World Series.

MLB announced the delay of 2020's Opening Day on March 12.