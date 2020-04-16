Dodgers' Joe Kelly Breaks Window Throwing in Backyard on Instagram Video

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 16, 2020

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 26: Joe Kelly #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch on February 26, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Norm Hall/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly won't forget this particular wild pitch.

The 31-year-old was practicing his changeup in his backyard while Major League Baseball continues its hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the pitch resulted in a broken window as his wife, Ashley, filmed:

"Did you just break the window?" someone asked off camera.

"Yeah," Kelly replied, with his hand over his mouth in disbelief.

Ashley then walked inside to inspect the damage. "Wondering how quarantine's going? Joe is working on a changeup." The camera then pivoted to the window in question. "Yeah, cool," she said. "Rad."

Last year was Kelly's first in L.A. His career began with the St. Louis Cardinals, who traded him to the Boston Red Sox in July 2014. In Boston, Kelly won the 2018 World Series.

MLB announced the delay of 2020's Opening Day on March 12.

Video Play Button

