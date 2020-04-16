Kevin Durant Would Bet $50K on Victor Oladipo Beating Lance Stephenson 1-on-1

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant said Wednesday night on Instagram Live that he would bet $50,000 on Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo to beat former Pacer Lance Stephenson one-on-one:

While the 27-year-old Oladipo is coming off a ruptured quad that caused him to miss more than one year, he is a two-time All-Star and one of the NBA's best all-around players when healthy.

Before the 2019-20 season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, Oladipo was averaging 13.8 points in 25.9 minutes per game.

He set career highs in 2017-18 following a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder with averages of 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and a league-leading 2.4 steals per game. He followed that up with averages of 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game last season.

Stephenson, 29, is currently playing in the Chinese Basketball Association after a nine-year NBA career with the Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers.

He is known for his versatility and defensive intensity. In 508 career NBA games, he owns averages of 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

While the gritty Stephenson (6'6", 230 lbs) would likely be tough one-on-one, Oladipo (6'4", 210 lbs) is clearly the more natural talent, even if he's still not 100 percent.