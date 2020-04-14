Ranking the NBA's 20 Best In-Game Dunkers of All Time

0 of 20

The most exciting play in basketball, barring buzzer-beaters, is a dunk.

There's a reason All-Star Weekend's Slam Dunk Contest has been the last and most-hyped competition on Saturday night for as long as it's existed. The possibility and thrill of watching a dunk that seems to defy the laws of physics is ever present.

However, the degree of difficulty multiplies exponentially when comparing an open gym to the intensity of a live NBA game. Translating your skills as a dunker in space, where mistakes are allowed, to a dunker in a team context, where those mistakes can add up, is difficult, and only the best of the best can be elite in-game dunkers.

Here, we've put together the definitive list of the top 20 in-game dunkers of all time, which is sure to cause no debate at all.

This may seem biased toward more recent players, but we tried to make it as balanced as possible given that the dunk only achieved its popularity in the last 40 years. We've also attached a video of each player's most exemplary in-game dunk to illustrate their prowess in the art of the slam.

Without further ado, let's throw down.