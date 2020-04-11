Colts Rumors: Ex-Steelers FB Roosevelt Nix Agrees to 1-Year Contract

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Free agent Roosevelt Nix will reportedly join the Indianapolis Colts for the 2020 season.

Per ESPN's Jordan Schultz, the veteran fullback is expected to receive a one-year deal from the team.

Colts head coach Frank Reich didn't use the fullback position much last season, though it didn't seem to hurt their running game. Marlon Mack became the team's first 1,000-yard rusher since Frank Gore in 2016, as he finished with 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

In 2018, Reich's first season with the team, Indianapolis signed Ryan Hewitt after the Cincinnati Bengals cut him. The 29-year-old lined up at tight end and in the backfield to serve as a blocker on running plays, limiting Nix's role.

After playing defensive line at Kent State, Nix signed as an undrafted free agent to play fullback for the Atlanta Falcons in 2014. He was released before the season and eventually landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015.

In five seasons with the Steelers, Nix appeared in 60 games and played primarily on special teams. The Ohio native was limited to three games in 2019 because of a knee injury he suffered in Week 1 against the New England Patriots.