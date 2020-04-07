Redskins Chased Amari Cooper 'Hard All the Way Until the End,' Says Ron Rivera

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

One possible reason the Dallas Cowboys paid a high price to keep Amari Cooper is a team in their division made a serious run at the star wide receiver.

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Tuesday that Cooper was someone they "chased hard all the way until the end."

Rivera added that Cooper "would've been a great veteran presence." He also would have filled a major need for Washington's roster.

Terry McLaurin was a breakout star in 2019 with 919 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. No other player on the team had more than 42 catches or 378 receiving yards.

Washington hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson surpassed the mark in 2016.

In five NFL seasons, Cooper has gained at least 1,000 yards four times. The Florida native had a career-high 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns with Dallas in 2019.

The Cowboys rewarded Cooper by making him the first receiver with a contract worth up to $100 million. The five-year pact includes $60 million guaranteed.