Predicting the 9 Biggest Steals in 2020 NBA Free Agency

0 of 9

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The 2020 free-agent class is widely considered a downgrade from the past several cohorts, but that doesn't mean what happens this offseason will be irrelevant or unimportant.

Every year, the market is flush with undervalued players who end up making a difference in the playoffs. From Eddie House on the late-2000s Celtics to Shane Battier and Mike Miller on the Heatles to David West on the Warriors, the recent history of the NBA is filled with these types of players making serious contributions to winning.

With cap space a near-luxury now and fewer marquee players available, teams will either become more lackadaisical or more fastidious in their offseason pursuits, but one thing remains true no matter what: Acquisitions on the margins often prove just as important to a team's success as flashy, star-studded deals.

Today, we've provided nine potential steals for next offseason's free agency. These players were considered based on playing time (or lack thereof), name recognition and skill set.

Let's take a look at the guys who could quietly swing a team's fortunes.