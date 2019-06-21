Suns' Josh Jackson Accused of Getting Infant Daughter High on Marijuana

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Lorena Villela, who is the mother of a five-month-old girl with Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson, accused the 22-year-old of using marijuana around their daughter and getting her high off the drug.

According to Lauren Castle of the Arizona Republic, Villela submitted court documents June 4 and claimed she smelled marijuana upon picking her daughter up from Jackson's residence on June 2. Villela and Jackson are not together.

Villela also claimed their child appeared to be high after a visit with Jackson on May 22 as well.

Jackson and Villela "have been in Family Court addressing paternity, child support and other issues involving the baby, who was born in January," per Castle.

Per Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, Villela said Jackson sent a text to her in response to claims he was high around their daughter.

“The people in this house will tell you I don’t do that when she’s around or before I see her so say what you want," Jackson said.

Lawyers for both sides have issued public statements.

Ryan Reppucci, who is Villela's attorney, wrote the following in a court filing per Castle: "If [the] father was truly concerned for the best interest of the minor child and how his public image may impact the minor child, he would not be getting arrested for attempting to flee police custody."

The forward's lawyer said, "Josh Jackson categorically denies these defamatory and deeply upsetting allegations. He would never endanger the well-being of his daughter or any other child. Period. We look forward to clearing Josh’s name as swiftly as possible and continuing to pursue justice for his daughter."

Villela's lawyer also offered this statement in response, per Brian Webb of FOX 10: "Ms. Villela stands committed to the best interests of the parties' child, and will continue to diligently represent those interests during the court process."

Jackson has had a turbulent offseason. Per Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, he was "charged with resisting arrest and escape while attending the Rolling Loud music festival after attempting to enter a VIP area multiple times without a proper pass" on May 10. He posted a $1,000 bond on May 11.

Jackson, 22, was drafted fourth overall by the Suns in 2017.