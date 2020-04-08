5 NBA Teams Already Dreaming of Offseason Trades

1 of 5

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets were never going to be concerned with the 2019-20 season.

Knowing that Kevin Durant was going to miss the entire season while recovering from an Achilles injury tempered expectations. Losing Kyrie Irving to shoulder surgery after just 20 games shifted them entirely to 2020-21.

Now, ESPN's Brian Windhorst states the Nets "have telegraphed they intend to use some of their young talent to acquire a third star along with Kyrie and Durant."

By young talent, Windhorst likely means Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie. They also own the Philadelphia 76ers' first-round pick, currently sitting at 19th overall.

If the Nets are healthy, they should absolutely be considered one of the top teams in the East, assuming Durant returns to at least close to what he was pre-injury. Unfortunately, Irving's injury history continues to pile up, with the 28-year-old on pace to miss 99 total games over the past three seasons.

Getting a third star would hurt the roster's depth but help keep the Nets afloat should Irving or Durant miss extended time. Windhorst mentioned Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards as two potential targets.

There should be plenty of other options out there as well, especially if the NBA finally gets to finish its regular season and playoffs.