Round-by-Round NBA Playoff Predictions If 2020 Season Resumes

3 of 7

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 4 Heat

The Heat would be confident heading into this matchup. They're one of only two teams to topple the Bucks twice, and the last time they squared off—a 16-point Heat win in early March—their defense rattled Giannis Antetokounmpo like no one has. The reigning MVP managed only 13 points on 18 shots, wiped out his three assists with three turnovers and recorded his lowest game score of the season (7.7).

"I feel like we can play with anybody," Bam Adebayo told reporters afterward. "And my teammates believe that, the coaching staff believes that and this city believed it."

Miami possesses the personnel to limit Antetokounmpo (as much as anyone can, at least). It starts with Adebayo, who combines a center's size and length with a guard's quickness and agility. But there's also Andre Iguodala and Jimmy Butler, who have six All-Defensive selections between them, along with Jae Crowder and Derrick Jones Jr. to keep the fresh legs coming at him.

That said, teams can only contain for Antetokounmpo for so long (he had 29 points, 17 boards and nine assists in their first meeting). His co-star, Khris Middleton, would be the Heat's highest scorer (21.1). And when accounting for playoff pressures, it's easier to trust Milwaukee's veteran-laden supporting cast than Miami's youngsters.

Prediction: Bucks defeat Heat 4-2

No. 2 Raptors vs. No. 3 Celtics

Finding separation between these squads isn't easy. They're side by side in the standings and in net efficiency rankings (Toronto is fourth, Boston is fifth). While the Celtics held a 2-1 edge in the season series, each enjoyed a 16-point win over the other, and the third contest was a nail-biter (112-106 Shamrocks win back in October).

They even resemble each other. They each have a rising star at forward (Pascal Siakam for the Raptors, Jayson Tatum for the Celtics) and a veteran All-Star running point (Kyle Lowry and Kemba Walker). Their coaches, Nick Nurse and Brad Stevens, have two of the sharpest basketball minds in the business. Boston boasts the better offense, Toronto the stingier defense; but the differences are negligible.

So, how do we sort this out? Assuming the stars and the coaches cancel each other out, this could come down to the others. While Toronto sports enviable depth, it could have trouble matching the combined second-tier star power of Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward. The two combine for more than 37 points per game, and each shoots at least 49 percent from the field and 38 percent from distance.

Boston's perimeter size can be a problem for Fred VanVleet, who shot 35.3 percent against the Celtics this season and 20 percent last year. Its frontcourt quickness could create issues for Marc Gasol, who no longer packs the scoring punch to torment smaller defenders (three games over 15 points all season). These aren't major advantages, but they'll be just enough to help the Celtics escape this tight series.

Prediction: Celtics defeat Raptors 4-3