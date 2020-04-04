Begley: Knicks Could Give Allan Houston, Scott Perry Front Office Roles

David Dow/Getty Images

Despite the arrival of Leon Rose as New York Knicks president of basketball operations last month, Allan Houston and Scott Perry could remain in the team's front office in some capacity.

SNY.tv's Ian Begley said he would "bet" Houston and Perry have "some role in some way shape or form" with the Knicks.

It's perhaps notable that Begley didn't specify if either one would be back next season in their current job. Perry has been their general manager since July 2017 when he took over for Steve Mills, who was promoted to president when Phil Jackson parted ways with the organization.

Mills was fired in February, opening the door for Rose to take over.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported in the wake of Mills' firing that Houston emerged as a candidate for a front office promotion.

Houston, a two-time All-Star as a player with the Knicks, has been working in their front office since 2008 and currently serves as a special assistant to the general manager.

Rose officially took over as the Knicks general manager March 2.

The NBA season was suspended nine days after Rose's hiring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Knicks were 21-45, last place in the Atlantic Division, when play was stopped.